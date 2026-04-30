A fine mix of live action and computer animation, The Sheep Detectives is an amiable family comedy, about a flock of sheep who try to find out who murdered their shepherd.

It’s also the rare family movie that tries to please its older and younger audience in equal measures. (I must admit though that i have a soft spot for movies in which humans interact with talking animals so I suppose your mileage may vary.)

The Sheep Detectives is based on the novel Three Bags Full (2005) by German author Louise Swann, which became an unexpected international bestseller in the cozy crime genre.

Directed by Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3), from a script by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), the movie, set in the fictional British village of Denbrook, plays like a mixture of Babe and Paddington, with, of course, large helpings of Agatha Christie and a spoonful of Knives Out.

But before anyone yells ‘foul play’, let me give you some introduction first.

At first, the story seems to be about farmer George Hardy, who is played by Hugh Jackman, so it’s not hard to believe that he would be every sheep’s favorite shepherd.

George, for his part, loves his flock right back, and even reads them detective stories to pass the time, not unnaturally assuming they like to hear the sound of his voice, without really understanding a word he says.

But even though the sheep, generally speaking, aren’t the sharpest tools in the box, they’re not as dumb as they look.

So when George is found dead one day, and the local policeman, Tim Derry (Nicholas Braun), assumes a natural death, it’s up to his flock to wise up and (yes) suspect foul play.

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The flock is led by Lily (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), while some of the other sheep are voiced by the likes of Regina King, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Chris O’Dowd, with a world weary older ram voiced by Bryan Cranston and two younger ones, who just want to smash into things, by Brett Goldstein.

Visually, the sheep look fine, but perhaps not as exceptional as one might have hoped for.

Still, a little personality goes a long way and both sheep and rams have plenty to spare.

Lily was normally the one who would solve all mysteries before George got to reading the end of a particular book, but solving a crime in real life proves to be a lot harder.

Eventually she finds a way to guide Constable Derry - who starts off as a right doofus - and clue him in on some important, eh, clues.

Lily gets the most help from the at times rather cynical Sebastian - he has his reasons - and an older (and sadder) sheep called Mopple (O’Dowd), who has the (for sheep) rare ability to remember everything, while the other sheep are in the habit of just wanting to forget everything that doesn’t suit them.

Along the way a little unloved winter lamb, who is the outcast of the flock, becomes more and more important, and rightly so, I mean, aren’t we all little winter lambs deep in our hearts? (okay, I’m the guy who really enjoys it when our cat falls asleep against my legs).

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The Sheep Detectives also benefits from its game live-action cast, including but not limited to Emma Thompson (as George’s lawyer), Molly Gordon (as George’s daughter Rebecca), Hong Chau (as someone George used to know), and Nicholas Galitzine as budding reporter Elliot Matthews.

And as these things go in commercial productions, top-billed Hugh Jackman also shows up a few times, after his unfortunate demise.

The local village boasts enough suspects to keep the audience entertained until the mystery is solved in a rather on the nose sequence on the village square, perhaps not the movie’s most inspired moment.

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Still, for most of its running time The Sheep Detectives is both charming and funny, and also sweet without getting overtly sentimental, while still emphasizing the importance of grief and remembrance.

With a satisfying ending to boot, The Sheep Detectives delivers a healthy dose of good, relaxed fun for the whole family to enjoy.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: The Sheep Detectives is released next week in most parts of the world, while already enjoying preview screenings in quite a few countries.