The Silent Hour is an action crime thriller that can be described as ‘Die Hard in a soon to be condemned apartment building.’

It’s from director Brad Anderson, who made a name for himself with the romantic comedy Next Stop Wonderland (1998), starring Hope Davis.

Six years later Anderson made what is still his most famous movie: the psychological thriller drama The Machinist (2004), in which an extremely thin Christian Bale played a industrial worker who hadn’t slept in a year.

A little over twenty years later Anderson is mostly known as a successful tv-director (with loads of episodes of Fringe to his name and also two episodes of The Wire), who also still makes the occasional feature.

Written by Dan Hall, The Silent Hour proves that Anderson still likes unusual protagonists.

Joel Kinnaman plays Boston cop Frank Shaw, who suffers hearing loss through an accident chasing some bad guy.

Sandra Mae Frank, who is actually deaf, plays Ava, a photographer who becomes a key witness in a murder case involving corrupt cops.

When Frank and his buddy Doug (Mark Strong) go to interview Ava in a derelict building - a far cry from the Nakatomi Plaza Skyscraper - with only a few tenants left, it isn’t long before Frank and Ava are fighting for their lives.

Their opponents are the kind of cops that are also drug dealers, but who also have families, to show us that they are not that one-dimensional.

The story evolves in a fairly predictable way, but Anderson makes it interesting by manipulating the sound design in a way that makes you connect with the plight of the main characters.

Frank and Ava mostly communicate through sign language, which makes The Silent Hour different from almost every other movie, even though it’s also clear that words can only get in the way when it becomes time to kick their ass out of of trouble.

A bigger budget may have resulted in a bigger movie, but in it is own self-contained way, The Silent Hour is a pretty satisfying thriller.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Silent Hour is available to stream on various platforms, like Prime Video, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Google Play Films.

And from the Archive:

Oscar-winner Alison Janney stars in and as Lou in an entertaining tough girl movie, now out on Netflix.

Lou is a throwback to eighties and nineties action thrillers, where survival under difficult circumstances is the name of the game.

It even takes place in the late eighties, as shown by a clip of President Reagan talking about Nicaragua on the telly.

The movie takes place on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest, in part while a terrible storm is going on. So hold on to your hats, if you have them.

Janney shines as Lou, a middle-aged woman, who has a tenant Hannah (Jurnee Smollett), who has a daughter, Vee (Ridley Asha Bateman), who is kidnapped by her presumed dead father (Logan Marshall-Green), who is an ex-Green Baret, who is a also crazy person (even if he does have a motive).

Lou and Hannah team up together to bring back Vee, even if they don’t always see eye to eye. As a former operative, Lou turns out to have a shady past herself and Hannah took self defense lessons after she was hurt by her husband. So they are basically up to the task at hand.

The movie, directed by Anna Foerster (Underworld: Blood Wars) packs some punches, and also a fair number of action scenes, even if the plot isn’t that hard to figure out and the story gets more melodramatic as it moves on.

Lou and Hannah have no choice but to bond together in what may the female equivalent of a Liam Neeson Dad-movie: the Mom-movie.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Lou is on Netflix.