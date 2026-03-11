Action hero Dwayne Johnson shows his more vulnerable side in Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, about the life and times of wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr.

There are some impressive fight scenes in this movie, which takes place between 1997 and 2000, and is based on a similarly titled documentary by John Hyams from 2002. But it’s not really what the film is about.

The Smashing Machine begins as an ode to a born winner. But it ends as a redemption story of a man who has come to accept what it’s like to lose.

In between there are a lot of scenes that show us that the life of a fighter isn’t all its cracked up to be, both in and outside the ring.

If you’ve seen The Wrestler (2008), starring Mickey Rourke and perhaps a better movie, you know what that’s like.

The Smashing Machine reunites Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with Emily Blunt, who he starred with in the enjoyable (if forgettable) adventure movie Jungle Cruise (2021).

Blunt, who is basically great in everything (see below), plays Kerr’s high maintenance girlfriend Dawn Staples, who keeps nagging her man at all the wrong moments, like right before a PRIDE FC bout in Japan, where he is about to go down for the first time.

Kerr was seen as a major talent, with the UFC-championships to prove it, in the time before his sport this became a billion dollar business.

Unfortunately, apart from fighting the best competitors from countries like the USA, Russia and Japan, Kerr had enough problems of his own to deal with, as he was addicted to both opioids and painkillers.

A dangerous mix which nevertheless allowed him both a feeling of control and the ability to keep showing his nice, friendly side, to both Dawn and the people around him.

People like his best friend, colleague annex rival and sometimes personal trainer Mark Coleman (here played by Ryan Bader, another MMA-fighter).

With hindsight it was clear that Kerr was heading for a fall. The question remained: how would he bounce back?

Filmmaker Benny Safdie made a name for himself as one half of The Safdie Brothers, who directed thrilling modern classics like Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019).

Since then brother Josh has gone on to also make a sports drama, called Marty Supreme (2025), which has garnered numerous Oscar-nominations, including one for best picture.

In comparison, The Smashing Machine has only one nom, in the Best Hair and Make-Up department, courtesy of two time Oscar Winner Kazu Hiro, who did a great job with the looks of both Johnson and Blunt.

Written and directed by Benny Safdie, and often shot in cinema verite style by Maceo Bishop, The Smashing Machine feels a little flat in some of its dramatic scenes, which almost automatically must have turned it into an also ran when it came to Academy recognition.

Also, at times the pacing feels a little off, as if The Smashing Machine was originally meant to be one of those 150+ minutes behemoths, before being edited down (also by Safdie himself) to a more manageable though still somewhat overlong 123 minutes. (But that’s mere speculation on my part.)

It’s still a moody and thoughtful character drama which gave me some insight into the lives of people who do what they do because they were born to do it.

It’s also about pain and how much of it you are willing to endure to make your dreams come true, as well as (maybe) giving you the kind of life(style) you’ve always yearned for.

As Kerr says at one point during the height of his addiction: ‘A day without pain is like a day without sunshine.’

The Smashing Machine is also a decent domestic drama, about two people who love each other to bits, if one of them isn’t busy smashing the doors of the house to bits, while the other is on her high horse, making it all about her while he is making it all about him.

And, as the last half hour proces, it’s also a compelling enough sports drama.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: The Smashing Machine had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, before getting a worldwide theatrical release. It is now available to stream on various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Films and Apple TV.

Emily Blunt gives a stellar performance in Pain Hustlers, an entertaining crime drama heavily influenced by the likes of Erin Brockovich, The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Pain Hustlers tells the story of Liza Drake (Blunt), a struggling high-school drop-out with a shady past, who is in desperate need of a better life. What makes her kinda-sorta sympathetic is that she’s not just doing it for herself, but also for her young daughter (Chloe Coleman), who suffers from a potentially fatal medical condition.

When Liza lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in Central Florida, her luck starts to turn. Liza not only proves herself to be an able saleswoman, but also a talented people’s person, who knows how to charm the doctors to prescribe the drug she is selling to their patients.

So far, so good and success (and the high life) soon beckon for Liza, her boss (Chris Evans) and their financial backer (Andy Garcia), who is already a multi-millionaire, by the way, living in a heavily secluded mansion.

The problem is the drug they are selling, fentanyl, is not only highly addictive, but over time, can also lead to deadly overdoses. Another problem is the bribes they use to convince doctors that are not so easily led. The writing is on the wall when the authorities begin a criminal investigation, while Liza starts to have moral doubts about what she is doing for a living.

The movie is directed quite efficiently by David Yates, who is mostly known for his Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. It was written by Wells Tower, who adapted an article from New York Times Magazine by Evan Hughes, who later turned that article into a non-fiction book called The Hard Sell.

The first hour of Pain Hustlers is pretty terrific, after that it becomes both a little more patchy and more predictable, as this is a classic rise and fall story, followed by a little bit of redemption.

Still, drawing inspiration from Scorsese and the like at least makes sure it’s visually interesting enough, while you also learn quite a bit about the way the pharmaceutical industry works in the United States, where patients are secondary to monetary gain. I’m sure that for lot of readers, like those of you living in the US, this is nothing new, but as a European I’m still kind of amazed by it.

And what keeps the movie going above all else, is Blunt, who is in nearly every scene and captures all the highs and lows of Liza’s emotional arc. She is such a talented actress, and even though she gets plenty of opportunity to shine in movies like A Quiet Place or even Jungle Cruise, it would be nice to see her more often in dramas like this.

Cause even though Pain Hustlers is not as good as the movies that it so clearly draws inspiration from, it’s still a fun watch.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Pain Hustlers is available to stream on Netflix.