It is true that The Strangers: Chapter One is a terrible horror thriller. But for all its sins, at least it gives director Renny Harlin a shot at a new franchise.

New? Well, let me rephrase that. First there was the movie The Strangers (2008) by Bryan Bertino, about a couple who were ambushed in their summer house by three masked strangers. The danger felt intimate and the resulting violence very extremely personal.

The Strangers was so successful that it garnered a sequel, in which the couple was replaced by a family, who had to bond together to survive the night.

These two Strangers-movies were hardly the first home invasion movies.

There is, of course, the modern Classic Funny Games by living legend Michael Haneke. And not that long before Bertino’s first Strangers movie there was also a French film called Ils (2006) or ‘Them’, also about a couple who were terrorized in the country by a group of hooded assailants.

Is there a point to all this terror, I hear you wonder, but that is of course exactly the point. A house is supposed to a home, and even a summer house or an Airbnb, is supposed to be a home away from home. A place where you can feel safe and sound. Not a place where you are suddenly attacked, assaulted or even killed. And that’s probably why it continues to spark our imagination.

Directed by Finnish master Renny Harlin, Chapter One is basically a remake of Bertino’s first Strangers movie - even though Harlin himself prefers the term relaunch - and it’s also the first movie in a new trilogy, which will expand on the original story, with the next two movies already in the can, the second movie to be released this year and the third in 2026.

I didn’t see The Strangers: Chapter One when it was in theaters last year. The bad reviews kept me away, I must admit, but now that it’s on Prime (in Europe) I couldn’t resist to press play. And I wasn’t even all that disappointed. It really is very bad.

Harlin frames everything in a neutral way, makes it hard to connect with the two leads, Ryan (played by Froy Gutierrez from Teen Wolf and Maya (Madelaine Petsch from Riverdale). And unfortunately, along the way things don’t get much scarier.

The actors do what they can to keep the movie from flatlining. Gutierrez is fine, I guess, and I thought Petsch was actually pretty good, with at least some believable emoting, a possible scream queen on the rise. It will be quite interesting to see how she does in the next two movies.

There is a teaser trailer for the second movie, and even though I wasn’t exactly blown away by Chapter One I have a feeling the second (and possibly the third) movie could be more interesting as the story progresses into unknown territory.

Maybe it’s just wishful thinking, because I’ve long had a soft spot for Harlin. As regular readers will know, The Long Kiss Goodnight is one of my all time favorite action classics, and I’ve also enjoyed Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, Deep Blue Sea, and even his legendary flop Cutthroat Island was a three star movies that I really liked. Also, last year’s The Bricklayer was unexpectedly fine.

With the next two Strangers movie Harlin will have to convince the cynics, and as the movie is currently listed with a running time of a staggering 162 minutes, I say ‘good luck with that’. So yeah, we’ll see how that works out.

Here’s the trailer for The Strangers: Chapter Two, which will be released in the United States on September 26: