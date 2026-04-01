The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the mostly efficient, energetic and at times even inspired sequel to the first movie, which grossed 1,3 billion dollars worldwide.

If that sounds like I’m damning it with faint praise, so be it. I didn’t see The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), based on the popular Nintendo game, until very late in its theatrical run and I thought it was a solid three star animated family movie.

The same goes for the new film, which takes the beloved characters of Mario (Chris Pratt), his equally mustachioed brother Luigi (Charlie Day), the kindhearted ruler Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), her loyal assistant Toad (Keegan Michael-Key) from the Mushroom Kingdom to the limits of outer space.

This also goes for their mortal enemy Bowser (Jack Black), who at the start of the movie is being kept in prison in pint-sized form, after his dastardly actions in the previous movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also introduces new characters like Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson), the little dinosaur Yoshi (Donald Glover), star pilot Fox McCloud (Glenn Powell) and Bowser’s son Bowser Jr (Benny Safdie).

It’s an incredibly talented voice cast and all the actors deliver fine work.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a fun-filled action adventure movie, with bright, colorful animation, witty dialogue and a message on the importance of family (‘family is forever’) that’s strong enough to equal any Disney movie I can think of.

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To be honest, it isn’t much more either. There is one brilliant sequence, set inside an Mos Eisley-like cantina casino, in which Princess Peach gets to show off her tremendous Girl Power fighting abilities and decimate a whole army of enemies, which I will treasure for at least some time to come.

And there are a couple of other cool scenes, including one in which Mario presents his beloved Peach with a special birthday gift, which is followed by an equally inspired sequence in which Peach is called to arms to go and rescue the kidnapped Rosalina.

With Peach and Toad gone on their space adventure, this leaves Mario and Luigi in charge of the Mushroom Kingdom, a job that is maybe a little above the pay grade of these lovable intergalactic plumbers.

Suffice to say that at some point the brothers are reunited with Peach to face off against both Bowser and his son, who really takes after his old man and basically wants to destroy the whole universe.

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Just like the first movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, while Pierre Leduc and Fabien Polack are credited as co-directors.

My main quibble would be that the movie at times feels a little overstuffed and overcrowded. After being kidnapped Rosalina disappears from the screen for quite some time, as if there was simply not enough room for her. And Fox McCloud gets an enthusiastic introduction as a Guardians of the Galaxy-like loudmouth, but the rest of his part is pretty run of the mill, as if he is just there to launch a potential spin-off movie.

Then again, most of the movie is simply well made, well polished, and well edited, and at 98 minutes it doesn’t really overstay its welcome.

It’s actually worth waiting til the after credits scene for a nice A Simple Favor-like surprise (it’s not Daffy, it’s D…) which / who will probably be one of the starting points for a possible third movie.

I already mentioned the gross of the first movie, mainly because in this day and age of declining movie audiences, it’s important that at least some of the pre-ordained blockbusters actually make bank.

After seeing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie I’m pretty sure this movie will make both theatre owners and family audiences pretty happy when they go and see it over the Easter Weekend.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is released this week in most parts of the world.

THE MADISON (Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+ / Sky Showtime, 2026)

Michelle Pfeiffer stars, together with Kurt Russell, in The Madison, a six-part romantic neo-western drama series, created by Taylor Sheridan, known for the successful western series Yellowstone and its many spin-offs.

Originally, The Madison was also going to be part of that same Yellowstone-universe, but it eventually became a stand-alone series, that will consist of at least twelve episodes, as a second season has been confirmed already.

The Madison is the about the Clyburn family, which is based in New York City. Kurt Russell plays Preston Clyburn, who runs a business empire that’s so successful the Clyburns are so rich that, if need be, then would never have to work a day in their collective lives again.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Stacy, who basically runs the rest of the family. There is Beau Garrett, who plays somewhat embittered daughter Abby, a divorced mother of two young daughters: Bridgett (Amiah Miller) and Macy (Alaina Pollack).

And then there is Stacy’s youngest daughter the rather spoilt Paige (Elle Chapman), who is married to Russell (Patrick J. Adams), and gets robbed on Fifth Avenue in the series’ opening scene, showing us how dangerous life in the big city is and that we are all better off living in the country.

Preston, for his sins, loves to spend time with his younger brother Paul (Matthew Fox), who left it all behind twenty years ago and chose a life of solitude for himself on a small, but mostly self-sufficient ranch, somewhere in the Madison River Valley in rural Montana.

Preston loves to join Paul on his fishing expeditions, and at night they love to muse who has made the better life for himself: Preston, who never has to worry about money anymore, or Paul, who has made some great memories over the years, but has no one to share them with.

Pretty soon, however, it turns out that life in the wild isn’t just adventurous, but also has its fair share of risks.

And before you know it, Stacy and all the other family members I mentioned have to leave Madison Avenue behind are on their way to that little ranch in the Madison River Valley and find out what the future has in store for them.

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It’s hard to talk about it in more detail, as that would involve major spoilers, so let’s talk about Stacy’s character: she and Preston had always had a great marriage, of almost forty years, but she never wanted to come along to Montana, because as a self-confessed city mouse she didn’t like the idea to live on a farm, where the loo is a hole in the ground outside the house.

But now Stacy desperately wants to make up for lost time and, after finding Preston’s journal which is ‘part diary part how to guide’, find a way to follow in his Montana footsteps.

I realize I’ve given you quite a bit of set-up anyway, but there are at least eleven more episodes to go to find out where it’s all going, should you choose to.

The Madison is the kind of lush romantic drama that basically screams ‘old fashioned 20th Century storytelling,’ but if Sheridan’s success proves anything it’s that there is still a huge market for that.

Michelle Pfeiffer has always been great in romantic melodramas like this and her involvement would be my main reason for bingeing the rest of this series. She gets to play a wide range of emotions, with a face and eyes that convey a million more.

Russell, for his part, exudes the kind of old school movie star charm, that is in short supply these days. Pfeiffer and Russell once starred together in Tequila Sunrise (1988) and it’s nice to finally see them do another project together.

Matthew Fox, who will probably always be most famous for his role in the popular series Lost, is fun in a relatively small supporting role.

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The rest of the main cast is great too: Beau Garrett has the kind of steely resolve you need when faced with Pfeiffer switching from nice to nasty at the blink of an eye.

The Sydney Sweeney-like Elle Chapman is excellent as Paige, while Patrick J. Adams finds a lighter note as Russell, who has to navigate the varying moods of the women in the series. The younger actors are fine too.

While Taylor Sheridan wrote all episodes, the series was directed by Christina Alexandra Varos, who served as director on a number of other Sheridan shows, and who also doubled as cinematographer of all episodes, a remarkable achievement, considering the high quality of both cinematography and directing.

In general, The Madison has a high production value on offer. My main quibble would be that a series like this is basically a glorified soap opera, but don’t let that stop you diving in. The Madison offers the kind of comfort food that a lot of people find irresistible.

As a city boy, I may not be the target audience, but I thought the first episode (72 minutes) was very well made, and the rest of the series probably worth watching for Michelle Pfeiffer alone.

Fun fact: the opening episode is dedicated to the late great Robert Redford, whose period drama A River Runs Through It, about two brothers who live to fish, served as inspiration for this show.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!