The Surrogacy (original title: Madre de Alquiler) is a Mexican telenovela about Yeni, a young woman who is forced to rent out her womb to a corrupt family of Mexican businessmen and -women.

The series was created by Araceli Guajardo and the lead role of Yeni is played with a lot of gusto by Shani Lozano, while the cast also includes the talents of Luis E…