Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

I have a European series update for you today. For the longest time Germany has been a prolific creator of internationally traveling series, going back to Krimi’s like Tatort, Derrick and Der Alte to an early Netflix hit like Dark via Babylon Berlin to Achtsam Morden. I don’t know if The Trap will become quite as legendary, but it’s pretty good all the same.

Poland also has become a country to watch. It has showed continuous economic growth for the last three decades - in good German a real ‘Wirtschaftswunder’ -and has also become a supplier of shows for the streamers, first mainly for Netflix, including the international hit Detective Forst and some local Harlan Coben adaptations. And now I review an HBO Max adaptation of a novel by Robert Malecki, who is basically known as their own Harlan Coben.

As a bonus I’ve also added one older review, of the Netflix series Karppi, from the Archive for Paid Subscribers, to see what else I’ve got in store. So if you’re interested in European shows, please consider taking out a Free or Paid Subscription!

Now, on with the show!

THE TRAP (Netflix series, 2026)

The Trap (or: Die Falle) is a German mystery thriller series, starring Friederike Becht and Hans Löw, about a successful but reclusive female author who tries to set a trap for the journalist she believes to be her sister’s killer.

Based on the novel by Melanie Raabe, and written and directed by Isabel Kleefeld (Liebes Kind), this six-part series deals with themes like unreliable memory, isolation and agoraphobia, feelings of guilt, as well as good old obsession and revenge.

Kleefeld wastes no time setting the scene before the opening titles even appear. By the time they come around, we already know the following: Lisa Sophie Wilking (Becht) is a successful literary writer. She also had a sister, Anna (Josephine Thiesen), who she loved very much. One night, however, she found her bleeding to death in her sister’s apartment in Munich.

Lisa clearly remembers seeing a man quickly leaving the room, but unfortunately no one was ever captured.

Ten years later she has changed her name to Lisa Konrad and lives with her dog Bukowski in a luxurious villa in the country, never really leaving the premises, but still writing very successful books, and traveling to other countries, if only in her imagination, using television and internet as tools.

Imagine her surprise, though, when one night she sees the prime suspect on live television, although I guess shock would be a better word, as she immediately collapses.

The man turns out to be journalist Robert Lenzen (Low), a well respected and award winning reporter.

After the opening credits Lisa talks to the police, but when they’re not all that responsive she concocts a plan of her own: she will write a book about her sister’s murder and then she, as a highly reclusive author, will invite Lenzen over for an exclusive interview. Which she will use to trap him, take a DNA sample and force him to confess.

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The interview, as is already teased at in the first episode, is bound to turn into a game of psychological cat and mouse, but who is what exactly? Cause Lenzen does his own investigation and comes prepared for the confrontation. And the question remains: what exactly did happen that fateful night?

Lisa’s memory may not be as reliable as she thought it was and Robert’s role may also be different to what we think it is. And what part does detective Schumer (Alexander Schubert) play in the proceedings?

The set up feels a bit contrived, but I must admit that The Trap is a decent potboiler, which takes some very interesting twists and turns. It is critical of the sensationalist turn that modern media often takes and questions the reliability of investigative reporters like Lenzen, who can use their abilities to dig up inconvenient truths just as easily as to protect their own lies and misdemeanors.

Kleefeld also uses every trick in the book to make the story visually appealing, including (but not limited to) flashbacks and distorted memories. She also brings to life fragments from the book that she is writing. In the book Lisa calls herself Sophie, a part played by Miriam Ohlmeier, which adds yet another layer to the story.

The money is definitely on the screen, and a bit of production value never hurts. Snappy editing adds extra life to the story, while the ominous score adds to an atmosphere of looming threats.

Becht is excellent in a demanding leading role, which forces her to confront her latent paranoia and mental instability quite a few times. Löw is mysterious enough as the journalist with plenty of tricks up his sleeve, while Matthias Brandt (as Lisa’s publisher), Anna Schudt (as her agent) and Malaya Stern Takeda (as her personal assistant) shine in supporting roles.

The Trap offers up an intriguing mix of crime thriller and meta fiction. I applaud its ambition and even though at times it all feels a little bit forced, most of the time it’s engaging enough to keep watching.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

THE TORMENT (HBO Max series, 2026)

Magdalena Cielecka shines in The Torment (or: Zmora), a new Polish crime drama mystery show based on a bestselling book by writer Robert Małecki.

The story was adapted for television by Adam Guzinski and Kacper Wysocki, while the series is directed in its entirety by Lukasz Jaworski.

The story follows a forty-something woman named Kama Kossowska, played by renowned Polish actress Cielecka. She is a journalist who has been away from home for a long time and, unfortunately for her, she has just lost the tv-show she is most famous for.

So Kama decides to return to her small hometown of Toruń for a school reunion, but her visit doesn’t quite work out the way she planned it. The reunion itself is something of a disaster. She hooks up with an old friend, who is now married to someone else. An old man gets hit by a car outside a cemetery. Oh, and also, as soon as Kama arrives in town, the Cold Case unit of the local police decides to reopen a very old but apparently not very cold case indeed.

When Kama was a young girl (in flashbacks she is played by Oliwia Golebiowska) her childhood friend Piotrek (Olgierd Blecharz) disappeared. He seemed to vanish both from the face of the earth and into thin air during a game of hide-and-seek in the woods during a spell of terrible weather. Another boy, Michal (Eryk Wrobel), looked like he might be hiding something, but still: nobody ever found out what happened to Piotrek.

Now, many years later, newly appointed Commissioner Korcz (Piotr Zurawski) starts looking for the truth again, something he apparently was keen to do for quite some time. And because Kama was one of the last people to see Piotrek alive, she is pulled right into his investigation.

The mystery in The Torment is all about past crimes and huge secrets, built like a puzzle where everyone is hiding something. The show also jumps between two different timelines, taking place in the present, but also going back to the early 1990s when poor Piotrek went missing.

This setup creates most of the suspense. As Kama searches for answers, she realizes that her own father, Waldemar (Olek Krupa), might be part of the problem. The man was a high ranking police chief who led the original search years ago, but the new investigators find out that the old police files contain major mistakes and that it looks like someone intentionally buried the truth to protect a secret.

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It’s easy to compare the style of The Torment to American thriller writer Harlan Coben. The series uses many of Coben’s favorite ideas, focusing on a terrible event from the past that comes back to haunt adult lives. It also features a main character who is not a real cop, but someone personally connected to the victim - something that makes it all feel much more up close and personal.

Magdalena Cielecka gives a powerhouse performance as Kama, a woman dealing with trauma and unexplained gaps in her memory. Kama cannot fully remember the day her friend disappeared, which makes her something of an unreliable narrator, leaving us to wonder if she really is innocent or that she knows more than she is letting on.

The Torment proves once again that you can never really run away from your past, but you can’t really go back home either. That’s not a very original insight, but if you enjoy slow-burn mysteries where every character is a possible suspect, I would say that - based on the first couple of episodes - this crime series is worth diving into.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Classic Series: KARPPI (Netflix 2018 - 2022)

Finnish crime drama Karppi (a.k.a. Deadwind) is back for a third season. The good news: Karppi is still the best Scandi Noir after the conclusion of The Bridge.

The beginning of Karppi is intertwined with the ending of The Bridge. Karppi’s first season aired in 2018, the same year The Bridge was winding down with its fourth and final season.

Crime fans in need of a new Scandi fix migrated from moody blonde Saga Noren to moody blonde Sofia Karppi, and before you could say ‘rip-off don’t remake’ Karppi became a perhaps unexpected international success and a second season was announced.

To be honest, I really liked that first season. Pihla Viitali is wonderful as Karppi. I also liked the intrigue around the discovery of the body of a young woman on a construction site, triggering a chain of events that threatened to destroy Karppi’s life, while she was still mourning the death of her husband. I also liked her chemistry with co-star Lauri Tilkanen, who plays detective (and possible love interest) Sakari Nurmi.

I thought the story of the first season was well thought out and genuinely thrilling.

The second season was interesting as well. It concerned two murders and their possible connection to an enormous construction project. I just didn’t think the plot was as strong this time around.

The third season takes place a year after the conclusion of the second season. Karppi has been on leave for a year after trying to keep her daughter’s drug smuggling a secret. For a police woman to cover up a crime is a very bad thing, for a mother it is logical to want to protect your child. For Nurmi to arrest the daughter of his partner was the right thing to do, but in a friendship it’s killing.

However, at some point the past is the past and when a woman doctor is found in a cage brutally murdered, Karppi and Nurmi need to work together again and focus on learning everything they can about the victim, her troubled son, her pharmaceutical company that specializes in medicinal drugs, and her possible enemies.

Junkies seem to be a big problem in Finland. We are informed that ‘Everybody wants them off the street, but nobody wants to take care of them.’

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Soon, the bodies start to pile up. Also, the murderer has a habit of leaving odd symbols on his victims corpses.

I like the fact that there is a lot at stake this season. Not just with the murderer, who communicates in riddles, but also with the relationship between Karppi and Nurmi. They are disappointed in each other. They let each other down - and now they don’t know if they can trust each other. As Sean Connery said to Catherine Zeta-Jones in Entrapment: ‘First we try, then we trust.’ That ‘s a great engine for a story like this.

Also, Karppi has to rebuild her relationship with her daughter Henna after she is released from jail. She is another person who can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

And the series comes full circle as Karppi begins to receive clues that her husband’s death was a crime instead of an accident.

There is a lot to process in this third season of Karppi, and fortunately, the writing is up to the level of the first season again. The series is also nicely shot, with some beautiful photography of the Finnish landscape. I know this is not the main point of the show, but to me this is an added value element.

The third season of Karppi may be its best yet. The eight episodes will keep you hooked. So buckle up and enjoy the ride!

I give it four stars!

(This review was originally published in 2022)