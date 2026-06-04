The Witness is a harrowing British drama series about the real life murder of Rachel Nickell and the devastating effect it had on her partner and son.

In July 1992, 23 year old Rachel Nickell (Eleanor Williams) was brutally murdered while taking her young son Alex (Jahsaiah Williams) for a walk on Wimbledon Common in Southwest London.

Out of nowhere she was stabbed 49 times by a unknown assailant, while Alex, almost three at the time, was left with some minor injuries.

It was a shocking crime that made headlines everywhere.

The story has been dramatized before, but this is the first time that it’s been told from the perspective, and with the consultation, of the surviving family members.

According to this three-part series they went through hell and back.

Alex was deeply traumatized by the event, while Rachel’s husband André Hanscombe (Jordan Bolger) not just had to deal with his own grief, he also suddenly had to adapt to being a single parent.

André also had to decide how much testimony Alex could be asked to give as the only witness to the crime, and how much it could further traumatize him.

With hindsight André didn’t always make the best decisions, while growing up Alex (played as a teen by Max Fincham) didn’t always show the best behavior.

But who could blame them, certainly when the bloodhounds of the (sometimes very racist) British press wouldn’t leave them alone and father and son eventually went to live abroad in France and Spain in search of more peaceful surroundings.

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Directed by Alex Winckler, from a script by Rob Williams, it makes for uncomfortable viewing a lot of the time, even if there are also quieter moments as the story progresses.

Over time, the police investigation became one of the most controversial in British history.

Investigating officer Pedder (Neil Maskell) is presented as largely sympathetic to the family, yet he eventually became the culprit of his own scandal.

After a possible suspect, Colin Stagg (Jamie Bisping), was identified, Pedder (who was under immense pressure from both his superiors and the media) ordered an undercover investigation to lure him in and make him confess to a murder he didn’t commit.

A move that completely backfired.

There is also a storyline, set in 2002, which explores the cold case investigation that eventually produced the desired result of finding the real murderer.

The Witness can’t quite escape the trappings of the real life exploitation docu drama genre, and some of the drama is a little too on the nose.

Still, it’s heart is in the right place. And this visually attractive show, which boasts some fine hand held camera work, draws the viewer in closer and closer as it goes along. And the family drama itself is quite riveting.

The main actors are great and it’s a relief that in the end André and Alex manage to find some peace together.

It goes to show that in cases like this there are no winners, only people who have to deal with the pain and trauma of losing a loved one at a far too young age.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!