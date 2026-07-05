The Wizard of the Kremlin, which premiered in Venice last year, offers a fascinating look at modern Russia, without ever threatening to become a great film.

What it does have is a near-great performance by Jude Law as a chillingly detached Vladimir Putin. Unfortunately, he isn’t the lead actor, nor is he the Wizard of the title.

That honor goes to Paul Dano, who plays Vadim Baranov, a character based heavily on the real-life Kremlin puppet-master Vladislav Surkov.

Baranov is an avant-garde theatre director turned reality TV producer who becomes Putin’s chief political spin doctor during his ascent to power, staying in that inner circle until his sudden resignation.

Dano is a fine actor, but he isn’t given quite enough to work with here. We are constantly told that Baranov used his theatrical sensibilities to manipulate modern media into the post-truth cesspool of lies and hatred it is today, but we rarely get to see him actually practice what he preaches.

Perhaps that kind of invisible psychological manipulation is just naturally difficult to visualize on screen, but the lack of mechanical detail hampers an otherwise compelling film.

The story is framed as a retrospective interview. Jeffrey Wright plays Rowland, an American academic who interviews a reclusive Baranov after he steps away from the Kremlin.

Baranov is left isolated after international sanctions make travel impossible, living with the daughter he shares with Ksenia: the volatile, magnetic love of his life, played with vibrant energy by Alicia Vikander in the movie’s most romantic and alive scenes.

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The film also works quite well as a lesson in modern Russian history. It neatly chronicles the final, chaotic days of an ailing Boris Yeltsin and Putin’s inevitable, iron-fisted rise to the top, but also the catastrophic hubris of oligarchs like Boris Berezovsky (Will Keen) and Mikhail Khodorkovsky (Tom Sturridge), who mistakenly believed they could control Putin like a puppet.

Ironically enough, the film actually portrays Putin as a miserable, isolated figure who only seems to find genuine comfort among his old cronies from his St. Petersburg days, including the notorious Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The timeline marches directly toward the threshold of the war in Ukraine, which is exactly where Baranov’s time in the sun runs out.

True to the realities of autocratic regimes, the film proves that in Putin’s Russia, there is no such thing as a happy retirement.

Surkov himself has faced shifting tides of house arrest and political exile in real life.

Director Olivier Assayas, who co-wrote the screenplay with renowned French author Emmanuel Carrère, chose to adapt the story from the award-winning 2022 bestselling novel by Giuliano da Empoli.

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Together, they deploy plenty of sleek cinematic techniques to inject energy into the narrative, but despite these flourishes, the film’s 140-minute runtime can feel stodgy to a fault.

And still, I enjoyed it more than I probably should have, as I am a total sucker for this kind of historical deep-dive.

Even if it occasionally feels like watching a limited series rather than a sweeping theatrical event, it tackles a geopolitical clash between East and West that still feels extremely relevant today.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: I watched it on Amazon Prime Video, but The Wizard of the Kremlin is also available on streaming platforms like Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

And for those wondering who exactly is Olivier Assayas, I have some info here: