Keira Knightley overdelivers in The Woman in Cabin 10, an effective ‘airport thriller’ that mostly takes place at sea.

Based on the international bestseller by Ruth Ware, The Woman in Cabin 10 was directed by acclaimed film theatre director Simon Stone (The Daughter, Dig), and co-written by Stone with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, from an adaptation by Emma Frost.

Keira Knightley plays Laura ‘Lo’ Blacklock, an intrepid reporter for The Guardian, who is suffering from a bit of trauma after her most recent investigation into international corruption ended with a female contact being drowned (that’s not just tragic but also a bit of foreshadowing right there).

Instead of taking some time off, Lo talks her boss into sending her on a three day cruise on board of the Aurora Borealis, a luxury super yacht owned by Richard (Guy Pearce) and his wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli), who is battling stage 4 cancer. The trip will end in Norway, with the launch of a charitable foundation in Anne’s name, ‘to give back as much as we have taken’, which is quite a lot.

It’s supposed to be a human interest story with a warm beating heart, even if Lo is more tolerated than accepted by the multiple other guests on board, and she soon becomes even more of an outcast when she - the woman in Cabin 8 - is the only one who notices that the woman in Cabin 10 seems to have fallen overboard.

After a quick headcount it is revealed that not only there is no one missing, but there was never even someone in Cabin 10 to begin with. Go figure that…

I won’t really spoil what happens after this. If only because this isn’t the kind of movie that gets better the more you know about it.

It’s an Agatha Christie-like mystery, but these days that means it’s a Knives Out kinda mystery, but in this case it’s more the good enough Knives Out 2 than the superior first one.

Knightley is excellent though, nervously fidgeting away, intent on becoming an amateur sleuth, set on solving the mystery at hand, even if she literally risks drowning herself in it.

The large supporting cast is there, because apparently a large supporting cast was needed, but the considerable talents of Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hannah Waddingham, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey and Art Malik deserve more than they can get here. With the notable exception of David Ajala, who plays a photographer who also just happens to be one of Lo’s ex-boyfriends.

The movie touches on themes like gaslighting and the silencing of women, as well as ‘giving a voice to those who don’t have a voice.’ It does feel uncomfortable, watching a woman telling a story and not being believed, but from a story perspective it does get a bit repetitive after a while.

Still, helped by some sharp editing - the movie clocks in at 95 minutes - director Stone tells a thrilling yarn, even though he risks going overboard in the second half.

The Woman In Cabin 10 probably cost a fair bit, but the production design lacks detail suggesting that money had to be saved on some departments. Twenty years ago this would have been a theatrical feature, now it’s perhaps better off on the small screen.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

A magnificent Keira Knightley leads the way in new espionage series Black Doves, with able support from Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancaster.

The trio are part of a covert intelligence operation, who basically sell their services to the highest bidder, even if they do at times observe some moral and ethical boundaries.

This new Netflix-series was created by Joe Barton, who was also responsible for Giri/Haji (2019) and The Lazarus Project (2022). The various episodes are directed by Lisa Gunning and Alex Gabassi.

Keira Knightley plays Londoner Helen Webb, who is married to the British Minister of Defence, Wallace Webb (Andrew Buchan), who she regularly pumps for information. Helen is important to the Black Doves cause Wallace, who she has twins with, is on his way to becoming the next Prime Minister.

But Helen has another secret side. She has a lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), on the side, but when he suddenly gets offed, it sets off all the alarms.

Especially when Helen is told by her boss, the somewhat mysterious Reed (Lancaster, of Happy Valley fame) that she may well be next.

Good for her, then, that her old mate Sam Young (Whishaw, the actor known as Q in the James Bond movies) is roped back, more or less against his will, into active service.

So why is this all happening, I hear you wondering. The main plot, it must be said, is a bit par for the course. It has something to do with the unexpected death of the Chinese ambassador and other dodgy dealings, but you will find out about it in due course.

Helen’s motivation, however, is crystal clear. She wants to avenge her lover’s death, and as always, revenge is a powerful story engine. It also helps that she is very handy with a switchblade.

Another thing that makes this six part series worthwhile is the interplay not just between the three leads, but also with their various mutuals, because between them all they do weave a very tangled web.

And yes, there is also a strong supporting cast, including Omari Douglas (from It’s A Sin) and there also various sub plots, some of which are better resolved than others.

Wishaw is quite brilliant as the hitman to Knightley’s spy, as an openly gay man with a checkered love life and a substance abuse problem, but ultimately this is Knightley’s show.

The actress, who was also great in the Brit thriller Official Secrets (2019), plays a complicated character, with lots of gray areas, and she has hardly been better.

Beautifully shot and edited, Black Doves is, minor qualms aside, one of the best Brit series since The Bodyguard, so it’s no surprise that it has already been renewed for a second season.

I give it 4 stars!