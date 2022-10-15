The feature film The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is an old-fashioned but at times specatular-looking historical epic with strong parts for Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch.

The film, written by Dana Stevens, is set in 1823 in the area we now call Benin. The Dahomey led by King Ghezo (John Boyega) are at war with the Oyo, who capture othe…