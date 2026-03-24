THEY WILL KILL YOU (Kirill Sokolov, 2026)

An inspired action heroine performance by Zazie Beetz lifts They Will Kill You to a higher level than the derivative comedic horror thriller story would seem to deserve.

Funny thing about this movie, directed by Kirill Sokolov, from a script by Alex Nitvak and Sokolov himself, is that I went in fully expecting some Tarantino ‘rip off/ don’t remake’ feature.

So I was quite surprised to find out that it’s (much) more like a spin-off from the Ready or Not-movies, with the Beetz character as a mixture of Uma Thurman’s The Bride in the Kill Bill movies and Samara Weaving as Grace in RoN.

That’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, as at least there are no spontaneous Ready or Not-like combustions in They Will Kill You, while on the other hand the dead bad people have a knack for coming back to life again and again and again.

Still, there is no denying the similarities between the two movies, so in a way they’re bringing back the golden Hollywood days of the earthquake movies Dante’s Peak vs. Volcano (both from 1997) and the disaster movies Deep Impact vs Armageddon (both released the following year).

They Will Kill You opens with Asia Reaves (Zazie Beetz) character and her kid sister Maria doing some shopping in a small supermarket, before being chased out by their abusive father.

I won’t spoil what happens next but the movie picks up ten years later with Asia applying - albeit under a different name - for a servant job at the Virgil, a nine storey (as in nine circles of hell) apartment building which inhabits some of the New York City elite.

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She is welcomed by main housekeeper Lilith (Patricia Arquette), who introduces her to the rest of the household and also some of the wealthy white, who assure her that the Virgil functions as a safe space for poor people trying to leave a troubled past behind.

Of course, they are lying through their teeth, as these seemingly benign citizens quickly turn out to be satan worshippers, who need a new offering to keep up their side of the contract they signed to achieve immortality.

There is even a little boy called Damian, if you need another Omen, so pretty soon Asia is fighting for her life, with surprising pizazz it must be said, as if this one-woman army came prepared for battle to the death.

It’s not long before she sends the head of one of her attackers spinning through the air, blood splattering everywhere, with her own face also covered in blood.

After that, two things: Asia came to the Virgil to fulfill a mission, and on completing that task, she has to find a way to leave the building again.

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It’s bloody good and gory fun, most of the time, but the first half is a little better than the second, and towards the end it does all get a bit more repetitive than I would have liked it to be, even for a movie that runs for only 95 minutes.

They Will Kill You does boast a cool visual style, and there are lots of individual shots to wow the viewer.

Thematically, it’s another entry into the ‘destroy the rich’ genre, with this time round the obvious racism of the white elite as an added value element.

Nothing is explored in any real depth, though, They Will Kill You is all about ‘mayhem, murder and madness,’ and that’s fine too.

Heather Graham, Tom Felton, Myha’la, Joseph Patterson and the aforementioned Patricia Arquette are all fine in supporting roles.

Zazie Beetz, who I’ve admired since I first saw her in that great comedy series Atlanta, is impressive throughout.

For her sake, I hope this possible franchise starter becomes a success. But for my money, next time Zazie Beetz and Samara Weaving should just team up for a crossover movie: Ready or Not: They Will Kill You.

Now that would be something to behold.

They Will Kill You is released this week in most parts of the world.

I give it 3 stars!