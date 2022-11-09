Three Thousand Years of Longing is an uneven, but also a sweet and moving picture, about the love affair between a Djinn and a narratologist.

The film, based on a short story by A.S. Byatt, is not without its flaws. But the fact that it stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and is directed by the great George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) sure does help it…