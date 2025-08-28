Based on the bestseller by Richard Osman, Thursday Murder Club is an enjoyable Agatha Christie-like murder mystery starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley.

Directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter-movies) this is a solid piece of mainstream entertainment, a comedy-drama that will appeal to both older audiences as well as anyone with even a passing interest in the blossoming cozy crime genre.

Set in the British retirement community of Coopers Chase, it’s about a small group of amateur sleuths who spend every Thursday using the jigsaw room to solve cold cases.

Their pastime is upended when one of the co-owners of Coopers Chase is found murdered.

This may (or may not) have to do with the dastardly plans of the community landlord (David Tennant) to turn the Downton Abbey-like estate into luxury apartments and an event center.

Oh, the horror! But also: ‘Finally, a real case!’

There’s is nothing particularly new under the sun here, but if you like murder mysteries with an ironic twist (or two), you will probably want to watch this by now.

To add to this: the members of the club - the aforementioned Mirren, Brosnan, Kingsley and also Celia Imrie - all have the kind of background, sense of humor and colorful personalities that make them extremely suitable for the detective work at hand.

The main actors are fine, especially Mirren, while the supporting cast boasts a veritable murderers’ row of acting talent, consisting of (but not limited to) Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Ruth Sheen, Tom Ellis, with the super talented Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice) an obvious stand out as a local police constable.

It’s the sort of movie that looks (and works) like a treat, while on a thematic level there are some valuable musings on both the vitality and ambitions of old-age pensioners and downsides like physical and mental suffering.

Writer Osman is currently writing the fifth installment in his book series, so if this first film is as successful as Netflix hopes it will be, I’m pretty sure there will be more Thursday Murder Club movies to look forward to.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

EDEN (Ron Howard, 2024)

Based on a true story, Eden is an uneven mix of survival thriller, psychological drama and dark comedy, set on the Galápagos Islands in the 1930’s.

Working from a screenplay by Noah Pink (Tetris), veteran filmmaker Ron Howard (Apollo 13) directs a stellar cast that includes Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas.

Having said that, most of the actors seem, at least some of the time, to be playing in their own movie, one of the reasons that the story, which isn’t very balanced to begin with, never blends into a coherent whole.

Some sequences work well enough on their own, though.

It’s ironic to see Dr. Heinz Wittmer (Brühl), his second wife Margret (Sweeney), together with son Harry from his first marriage, arrive on the island of Floreana, having escaped the rising tide of German fascism, only to be rejected by the couple who arrived there first and consider the whole island to be their property.

Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Law) and his girlfriend Dore (Kirby) are survivalists trying to build their own version of Eden, while the Wittmer’s uphold traditional family values and Margret hopes to bring the island’s first new born into the world.

Still, the place seems to be big enough for the five (or six) of them, but then something even more unexpected happens, when a rather eccentric woman who calls herself the Baroness (De Armas) arrives on the island, with not one but two lovers in tow.

The Baroness, who may or may not be who she claims to be, has the grand ambition to open the first luxury hotel on the island, something that doesn’t sit well with the other inhabitants.

Eden is a movie about people who can’t stand each other, forced to live together, with growing tensions and a terrible outcome.

It’s a great premisse for a movie, and the shots of nature - with Australia standing in for the Galápagos Islands - are impressive enough.

But Howard, for all his years of experience, never gets the tone between the humans quite right - maybe because they’re saddled with wooden dialogue and silly accents - while also allowing the pace to drag.

So after a while it becomes hard to care who makes it to the end of the movie and who doesn’t.

It’s not completely unwatchable and even though it’s clear that none of the actors are doing their best work here, the pure star wattage on display goes a long way to paper over the cracks.

I give it 2 1/2 stars.

Note: Eden premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Since then it has been released theatrically in Germany, Kazakhstan, Greece, Netherlands, United States, Thailand and China. It will be released in Portugal, Poland and Russia in early September.