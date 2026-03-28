Tobias Santelmann and Joel Kinnaman have it in for each other in Detective Hole, a nine part adaptation of a crime novel by Jo Nesbø.

Nesbø is, of course, one of the most famous Nordic Noir writers, whose work has sold millions of copies and has been translated into many languages.

Nesbø himself stood at the basis of this Netflix series, which is based on the fifth Harry Hole-novel, called The Devil’s Star and was executive produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from the equally illustrious Working Title Productions.

Lead actors Santelmann and Kinnaman seem equally matched as well. The former is convincing as the rugged Hole, a recovering alcoholic, who is considered a genius detective, but who also managed to kill his partner five years before the start of this series when trying to catch a bank robber and crashing his car while giving chase.

Now recovered Hole is relatively happy (or at least not too unhappy, this is Scandinavia after all). He has a new partner, Ellen (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) who he shares a mutual respect with. And he seems to have found love with the lovely but tough Rakel (Pia Tjaute) and her son Oleg (Maxime Baune Bochud).

Kinnaman, on the other hand, plays Harry’s polar opposite Tom Waaler. He is smooth and shiny, almost like a movie star, he drives a flashy car and lives in a luxurious apartment.

And yes, he is also totally corrupt. By the end of the first episode, it is clear that he really is an awful person, who isn’t above committing the worst kind of crimes.

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If that sounds like a spoiler, well, it really isn’t, it’s more like a starting point for the next eight episodes.

And besides there is also a truly horrific serial killer at work in Oslo and that part of the story will only become bigger as the series progresses.

Directed by Øystein Karlsen and Anna Zackrisdon, both stars are superb in their roles, and there are also a lot of character actors doing great work in supporting roles.

Most notably, Ellen Helinder is excellent as Beate Lønn, a forensic expert who has the ability to remember faces after seeing them just once. Which comes in handy when you need to recognize criminals who want to remain anonymous.

Detective Hole is moody and atmospheric, almost to a fault perhaps, but then again, this is as Nordic Noir as it gets and the tension rises with each subsequent plot development.

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Visually, it is really well done and the musical score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis fits right in with a collection of vintage rock songs by likes of The Ramones and Warren Zevon, handpicked by the music loving author himself.

It is not for the faint of heart though, since there is quite a lot of sexual violence aimed at women, so if you’re sensitive to that, consider this a trigger warning.

There was an earlier Nesbø-adaptation, the feature film The Snowman (2017), which based on that particular book and starred the great Michael Fassbender as Hole. It turned out to be quite a disaster, apparently because the production ran out of money a long time before filming was supposed to end.

Fortunately, this time the money is on the screen and this show is much better. Based on the first couple of episodes I would say Detective Hole is a high quality Nordic Noir series, that is definitely worth the binge.

I give it four stars!