Toxic Town is a fact based, hard hitting British drama about the dumping of toxic waste in the Northamptonshire town of Corby.

A shameful tragedy which led to children being born with disabilities and their mothers taking legal action.

The four part series, written by Jack Thorne and directed by Minkie Spiro, can easily be described as a mix between two movies that fought social injustice, those being Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich - which won Julia Roberts her Oscar - and Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters, in which Mark Ruffalo fought chemical giant DuPont. With a fair bit of Ken Loach thrown in.

Toxic Town starts in the mid-nineties when the local steelworks are torn down to make room for a new project meant to attract more tourism. The toxic waste is dumped in a landfill site on the edge of town.

In the following years dozens of children with limbs differences are born. The responsible council members wash their hands, not in innocence but in the dirt, and remain in power by a mixture of bribery and intimidation.

It’s up to a number of brave mothers to stand up and fight evil, personified by the burly figure of council chairman Roy (Brendan Coyle). There is Susan (Jodie Whittaker), who is ballsy, upfront and confrontational. There’s Tracey (Aimee Lou Wood), whose daughter Shelby died after a few days and who provides the emotional core to the story.

There is also feisty bar lady Pattie (Karla Crome) and Maggie (Claudia Jessie), whose husband works at the demolition site. They all deliver terrific performances, while getting help from their lawyer Des, played by the always great Rory Kinnear.

In all, it’s a lively bunch. All characters are drawn in vivid colors and the writing doesn’t shy away from both melodrama and sentimentality. ‘This town is on a death slide,’ one sick father tells his son Ted (Stephen McMillan), who works for the council and tries to do the right thing. ‘Don’t go down with it.’

When Ted’s car goes up in flames, he starts leaking documents to councilor Sam Hagan (Robert Carlyle), who does appear to have a moral compass.

Toxic Town is as subtle as a sledgehammer, but boy, does it work! Especially in this day and age when regulations are once again spat upon and profit is king, because business needs to thrive at all costs.

Now more than ever we need stories like this to remind us that people have the power and that enormous wrongs are there to be righted, even if you can’t always undo the terrible things that have already happened.

I give it four stars!