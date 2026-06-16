The toys are back in town! Written and directed by Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris, Toy Story 5 arrives seven years after we were told that the franchise had run its course.

In Toy Story 5 the beloved characters of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the crew have to protect precious playtime with their beloved Bonnie against the advances of big tech, while the franchise itself has to answer the question whether it’s still relevant.

Toy Story is, of course, one of the defining titles of the animated genre. The first two movies (released in 1995 and 1999) are absolute gems, brimming with joy and vitality.

After the somewhat overly sentimental third installment (2010) wrapped up the trilogy in a still mostly satisfying way - and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature as well as Best Song for Randy Newman’s We Belong Together - it was generally assumed that the series had run its course.

Nine years later, though, the surprisingly good Toy Story 4 arrived, which grossed over a billion dollars and went on to win another Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

I’m assuming the box office for Toy Story 5 will be equally fine, but the movie itself asks the pertinent question: how relevant are toys in a time when playtime has been replaced with all the possibilities that big tech has to offer?

Turns out, though, that tech can be replaced too, as various gadgets, like the electronic potty trainer Smarty Pants (voiced by a rather hilarious Conan O’Brien) find themselves discarded over the course of the movie.

Just as the toys that were once used to fire up the imagination, over time find themselves withering away in a box in the garage.

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So Toy Story 5 offers up the possibility that toys and tech can work together to help now nine year old Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) and new heroine slash possible best pal Blaze (Mykolaiv-Michelle Harris) grow up in the best possible way.

But before that, there are a lot of charming and often funny adventures to enjoy, in a movie that at times feels a little overstuffed.

There are now so many characters in the Toy Story universe that it becomes nigh on impossible to follow them all with the attention they deserve.

Case in point: the character of Forky (Tony Hale), who was so prominent in Toy Story 4 is now reduced to a small role with hardly any impact.

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So could (or should) the movie have been longer to give all the toys their due?

No, I don’t think so.

In fact, the running time of around 95 minutes before the credits start, is absolutely one of the movie’s strong points.

The mostly excellent first hour is followed by a somewhat more formulaic last half hour, needed to tie the different story strands together in a more or less satisfying whole.

It’s not a dealbreaker, though.

The by now expected high quality of the colorful animation is absolutely there, as is the perennial theme of the toys’ fear of becoming obsolete.

A theme, that if you extrapolate it to what humanity is going through right now, feels extremely apt and timely in the age of AI threatening to take away human jobs without the promise of giving very much back in return.

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Woody, overweight and with a shiny bald patch on his head, is still voiced by Tom Hanks, who’s become something of an evergreen himself, old but never redundant.

Tim Allen voices not one but actually a whole bataljon of Buzz Lightyears, who come to the rescue of the other toys when the story requires them to.

Cowgirl Jessie (voiced by the always excellent Joan Cusack) is now the most prominent Toy in the house of Bonnie (and her sparingly used parents).

It’s actually Jessie’s insecurity and fear of losing Bonnie’s attention to a new tablet called Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee) that functions as the engine of the story.

There is a sub thread about the dangers of online bullying running through the movie, but rest assured, over time even the initially loathed Lilypad turns out not to be so bad when it comes right to it.

I’m pretty sure that people who enjoy the anthropomorphism of it all will once again have a whale of a time with this Toy Story.

For myself, it’s the first Toy Story movie that makes me feel like Pixar is now serving up more of the same with this franchise, even if the quality of the movie still justifies a trip to the cinema, preferably with a few little family members in tow.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Toy Story 5 is released this week in most of the world.

And from the Archive (for Paid Subscribers):

The new Garfield movie is a broad but mostly fine animated romp, that will probably please most kids and (at least some of) their accompanying adults.

Mileage may vary, of course, cause the movie feels almost aggressively paced, while the soundscape is at times obnoxiously loud. There are some cringey moments, too, both when the movie is trying too hard to be funny, and when the story beats of this ‘one last heist’ movie get just a little too predictable.

Still, the fun outweighs the fluff in this Marc Dindal directed caper - based on the characters by Jim Davis - in which the orange fat cat, who loves lasagna but hates Mondays, is taken out of his comfort zone and thrown into the real world where he gets knocked around quite a bit until he learns to adapt and hone his skills, before ultimately becoming his own man annex action hero.

Fortunately, Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) has his loyal pet dog Odie (Harvey Guillén) by his side, as well as - perhaps at first unluckily- his long lost criminal father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson).

Garfield is convinced he can’t stand his dad but as these things go, he has more in common with this cunning alley cat than he would like to admit.

Also, Vic is being blackmailed by a former associate, Jinx (Hannah Waddington), and to pay her off he has to get right what he got wrong in the past: a massive milk heist on Lactose Farms, which will make all their problems go away.

It’s not the most original set-up but the writers - Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds - mostly make it work, as a vehicle for a lot of pranks and Pratt-falls, aided by all-round excellent voice work, a lot of references to other movies - like Ving Rhames voicing a bullish character called Otto and inspired by his work in the Mission Impossible films - and a visual style that’s as broad as the sky is wide.

There is a wonderful scene early on that shows how young Garfield, abandoned as a kitten in the rain, was adopted by lonely cartoonist Jon (Nicholas Hoult, sidelined for large parts of the movie) in a pizza restaurant, and how the kitten subsequently took over his life, and you kind of wish there were more of those.

The movie has a lot of stamina, but it could have used a bit more heart, even though eventually there are some scenes between Garfield and Vic on the one hand, and Otto and his beloved cow Ethel on the other, that do a fair amount of the required emotional heavy lifting.

There is also a character that’s a little too directly inspired by Frances McDormand in Fargo, while fun fact alert: this is the second movie in a row that I’ve seen (after The Fall Guy) in which there is a reference to Tom Cruise and doing one’s own stunts. We’re really living in a monoculture, aren’t we?

Still, there is no reason to go on grumbling, cause at the very least the creators get their main objective right: a Garfield movie that doesn’t suck balls, made me laugh a number of times and has undeniably commercial appeal in a marketplace that desperately needs some kids slash family movies with legs much longer than the animals they are portraying.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: This review was first published at the time of the movie’s theatrical release. The Garfield Movie is currently available to stream through various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Rakuten TV.