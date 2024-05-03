Even though Unfrosted has its moments, this cereal comedy from Jerry Seinfeld lacks one necessary ingredient: substance.
Jerry Seinfeld has reached the point in his career he can do whatever he likes. I remember the time i spent whole weekends watching Seinfeld reruns and loving every moment of it.
After that there was the succesfull animated Bee Movie (…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.