Unseen is a new crime thriller series from South-Africa, starring Gail Mabalane as a cleaning woman with a gun, who tries to find out what happened to her missing husband.

Based on a Turkish series, Fatma, by Ozgur Onurme, the series follows Zenzi Mwale (Gail Mabalane), who goes through life invisible. ‘Nobody sees you,’ she is told, ‘nobody cares about …