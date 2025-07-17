Untamed is an American mystery crime drama, starring Eric Bana, Lily Santiago and Sam Neill, set against the impressive backdrop of the Yosemite National Park.

Eric Bana (The Hulk) stars as Kyle Turner, a taciturn Park Ranger, who decides to investigate the mysterious death of an unnamed young woman who fell to her death from Mt. Capitan.

Was she pushed, or did she fall, either by accident or by her own design? The powers that be would like it if this case just went away, but there wouldn’t be much of a story if it did.

Share

Kyle gets help from a younger agent, Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), which causes some inter generational strife, but mostly they work well together.

Kyle, who has a troubled past, also gets support from his ex-wife (Rosemarie DeWitt) and his boss (the always trustworthy Sam Neill), while Naya and he go about their search, coming to interesting places and meeting unexpected supporting characters along the way.

The Yosemite National Park is there as an added character, even though most of the series was apparently filmed in Canada.

Untamed is created by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, who worked together on The Marsh King’s Daughter. Mark also co-wrote Oscar-winner The Revenant, while also creating American Primeval, which was a hit for Netflix at the beginning of the year.

Smith obviously likes untamed landscapes and this new series (created by Warner Bros. television and debuting on Netflix) is no exception, even if this one feels a little more conventional, almost like a Scandi Noir but in a different setting / landscape.

The main characters learn a lot about themselves and what it means to be human, helped along by actors who are well equipped to play them and try their best to add a little more meaning to a familiar story that is always worth retelling, because in the end there is always more to the picture than at first meets the eye.

(*** 1/2)

THE INSTITUTE (MGM+ series)

The Institute is a new thriller and psychological horror series, based on a fairly recent book by Stephen King, and ably adapted by Jack Bender (Lost, From).

It tells the story of Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), a teenager with special abilities. He is not only a boy genius, who is allowed to go to the Massachusetts institute of Technology (MIT), but who also has a talent for Telekinesis, which means he can move stuff around when he gets into it.

One night Luke is kidnapped and taken to a faculty somewhere in Maine, called The Institute, where a secret organization holds kids, who are either good in Telepathy or Telekinesis, in custody, as they are experimented on in a misguided attempt to rid society of its flaws.

Luke’s storyline is intertwined with that of Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes), a former cop who quit the force after too much trauma and now settles from a job as a nightknocker in a little town in Maine.

It’s only a matter of time before their paths will cross, but first Tim starts discovering some strange(r) things, while Luke gets intimate with Kalisha (Simone Miller), while also meeting with the powers that run the facility, led by Ms. Sigsby (the great Mary-Louise Parker), who is both commanding (in her career) and pretty miserable (in her personal life).

The Institute takes a while to get going, but I actually quite enjoyed the slow pacing of the first episode. I’m not saying it’s great, but I liked the fact that Jack Bender takes the time to build the characters and the worlds they inhabit. In one touching detail Luke’s bedroom is completed replicated for his new one in the facility, except for one detail (a missing winkle hook which immediately gives the game away.

The Institute is kinda like The New Mutants, but for now a lot better than that failed movie.

Note: The Institute is on HBO Max in some parts of the world and on Prime in others.