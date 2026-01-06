Homelessness, addiction and a general sense of self-destruction make life feel sad and tragic in Urchin, a social realist drama with both religious and psychedelic over- and undertones, but without an easy way out.

In this movie by actor-turned-director Harris Dickinson a lone wolf called Mike (Frank Dillane) prowls the streets of London, knocking over and robbing a kind soul, before police apprehend him and he is sent to prison for eight months.

Upon release Mike gets the chance to reintegrate back into society, but there are plenty of signs its going to be an uphill battle.

Mike fails at one job, but gets a second chance at another. But then just as life is looking up, he starts using again. It’s not as easy to just say ‘no’ if it’s not in your nature.

Urchin is not quite as brilliant as Mike Leigh’s seminal Naked (1993) or Andrea Arnold’s equally impressive Fish Tank (2009), but it’s still very, very good, especially for a debut feature.

Dickinson, as you will probably remember, starred together with Nicole Kidman in Halina Reijn’s magnificent Babygirl (2024), and with Urchin (which he also wrote!) he proves that he is equally talented behind the camera as before. And he’s only 29, so he basically is still an urchin himself.

His lead actor, Frank Dillane, once played 16-year old Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince (2009) and later starred in the horror series Fear The Walking Dead and the movie In The Heart of the Sea (2015).

In Urchin, Dillane is a revelation as Mike, a character we root for despite his many flaws.

Or perhaps he is just one of those people who can’t deal with the stress and messiness of everyday modern life that the rest of us take for granted, at least most of the time.

It seems only right that Dillane (the son of the equally talented Stephen Dillane) won the award for best actor in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes film festival, where it premiered earlier this year.

French actress Megan Northam is great too in a supporting role, offering a brief glimpse of hope for a better future, but that’s before everything turns to shit.

Urchin is not for the faint of heart. I’m not sure if it’s the feel bad movie of the year, but some scenes where Mike is practically throwing his life away are hard to watch.

Still, go see this in a theater if you can. If, as Roger Ebert used to say, film really is an empathy machine, then you will love this movie probably just as much as I did.

I give it four stars!

Note: Since its premiere in Cannes, Urchin has played the festival circuit, while also getting theatrical releases in countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States. It is now in release in The Netherlands.