Vaka (Prime Video Series, 2026)

Vaka (or: Wake) is a new Swedish thriller drama series about an insomnia epidemic, that wreaks havoc in the country’s capital of Stockholm.

Created by Brynja Björk and directed by Henrik Georgsson (The Bridge), this six part series follows a familiar pattern, in which isolated events become part of a bigger picture, until society as a whole gets both infected and affected.

The first episode starts with an accident in a ski resort.

The person responsible for pushing the emergency button, Lucas, looks on wide eyed, unable to carry out this simple action.

As a result a couple of people die and many others are injured.

The police think that Lucas is on drugs, but Nurse Elin (Alette Opheim) thinks that the red in his eyes is caused by something else.

But what exactly?

It soon becomes clear that more people are infected with red eyes. They all have in common that they suffer from insomnia.

And as sleep deprivation causes brain rot some people go berserk.

Pretty soon the hospitals are filled to the brim, while staff gets infected too. A parallel with the COVID epidemic? There is talk about a leak from a lab too…

Health minister Christian (Jonas Karlsson) has his work cut out for him, while he has also has to take care of his drug-addicted son Hugo (Malte Gardinger).

Christian, a widower, also believes he has to keep his affair with colleague Saga (Gizem Erdogan) a secret, while there are also accusations that he granted too much money to the company of an old friend.

Additional story strands include the character of Linda (Frida Argento), who has to take care of a neighbor.

And then there is family man Johannes (Jorgen Thorsson), who is something of a conspiracy theorist and gets recruited by Janus (Jens Hulten), who claims he works for the secret service.

All combined, Vaka raises a lot of questions, while the tension slowly but surely rises.

When the prime minister collapses during a speech in the city center of Stockholm it’s clear the whole country is in crisis.

It’s only a matter of time until the roles of both Christian and Saga become even more important. But what will happen when people find out that Christian has red eyes too?

I’m not 100 percent sure how different Vaka will turn out to be in comparison to other disaster stories, but based on the first couple episodes I’d be more than willing to find out.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video, 2026)

Modern day action heroes Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista share the screen for the very first time in the action comedy The Wrecking Crew.

To be sure, this new movie shouldn’t be confused with either the 1968 Dean Martin-Starrer nor the 2008 documentary about famous session musicians known as The Wrecking Crew.

This new Crew, written by Jonathan Tropper (Your Friends And Neighbors) and directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle), feels like a throwback to eighties action comedies.

Momoa is wild card Jonny Hale, who left his home state of Hawaii to become a cop in Oklahoma.

Bautista plays James Hale, his older half brother and former Navy Seal, who is now married to child psychologist Laila (Roimata Fox).

Which is funny, because well, when the estranged brothers get together again after being apart for twenty years they of course behave like children.

Over the course of this (slightly overlong) film, they bicker a lot and have it out with each other, but they also learn to appreciate the value of family, which gives the movie a softer heart than you might expect.

What reconnects the bros in the first place is the tragic and untimely death of their father, a private detective, mere seconds after posting a mysterious package to Jonny.

Soon afterwards Jonny gets a visit from some yakuza who want back what they believe is rightfully theirs.

A bloody fight ensues, which sets the scene for the rest of the movie, after which Jonny makes his way to dad’s funeral in Hawaii.

After getting reacquainted, James and Jonny try to find out why their father died.

It turns out that this has something to do with a string of casinos that a magnate called Marcus Robichaux (Claes Bang) wants to open on the island.

Robichaux is a well connected man, with many contacts in both local government and underworld, which gives Jonny and James something to uncover.

The Wrecking Crew offers up plenty of character work - perhaps even a bit too much - but it also has the required shootings, car chases and explosions that you might expect from a movie called The Wrecking Crew.

The best thing about the movie is the obvious chemistry between Momoa and Bautista, who sure know how to make a mess.

I give it 3 stars!