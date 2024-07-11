Vanished Into The Night (original title: Svaniti Nella Notte) is a tense psychological thriller, starring Riccardo Scamarcio and Annabelle Wallis.

This remake of the Spanish-Argentinian movie Septimo (2013) is about an Italian father, Pietro (Scamarcio), who is immersed in a difficult divorce process from his American wife Elena (Wallis), who plans to …