Rachel Weisz is in top form in Vladimir, a fine new dark comedy drama series, in which the actress plays an English professor, simply called M, who develops a potentially dangerous obsession for a younger colleague.

The (extra) catch is that at the same time M also has to deal with the fall-out from a scandal threatening her marriage.

This concerns her husband, who also teaches at the same university in the state of New York, and who made a habit of sleeping with students in the ‘before #metoo times.’

The two men in M’s life are played by John ‘Mad Men’ Slattery as hubbie John, and Leo ‘Mad About The Boy’ Woodall, who plays the titular Vladimir, or simply Vlad, more as a reference to Nabokov than to Putin.

M and John have always enjoyed an open marriage, so in theory it wouldn’t be a problem if M would like to enjoy some playtime away from home, while at the same supporting her husband, who has been suspended while he awaits the outcome of an investigation into his past conduct.

But times have changed. M may claim that when she was a student, she wanted to sleep with all her professors, both male and female, only she didn’t because, well, ‘a firm ass is wasted on the young’, and M may even insist that those consensual relationships were fun, not despite the power dynamics, but because of it.

But today’s female students would beg to differ, which leads M to look into the camera and utters the immortal words: ‘As a fellow female I’m a little offended.’

Instead, M is reprimanded by three young ladies that she shouldn’t feel the need to stand by her man.

M’s colleagues whisper behind her back, but so loudly she can hear every word: she should stand up and speak out against John, who basically represents the patriarchy here.

And her adolescent daughter Sid (Ellen Robertson) is, quite understandably, shocked, anxious and offended.

So what’s a middle-aged girl to do? M can’t help wanting what she wants and Vladimir (who himself is married to a gorgeous woman played by Jessica Henwick, with a young family to boot) seems pretty interested in her too. Or is he just looking for some time off too?

Vladimir is based on the bestselling novel from 2022 by Julia May Jonas, and adapted by Jeanie Bergen, while three of the eight episodes were directed by the illustrious duo of Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Bergman (American Splendor, Things Heard and Seen).

This eight part series plays like a delightful mixture of Bridget Jones and After The Hunt, and based on the first couple of episodes I would say this is intriguing and well played stuff, especially by Weisz who’s as good as she’s ever been.

So to fans of her and Leo Woodall (and with a certain pool scene from the most recent Bridget Jones movie in mind) I would say: dive in, the water’s lovely.

I give it four stars!

PORTOBELLO (HBO Max series, 2026)

Portobello is a fascinating Italian crime and legal drama, by veteran director Marco Bellocchio, based on an incredible true story from the 1980’s.

It’s about Enzo Tortora (Fabrizio Gifuni), the presenter of the legendary Friday night tv-show Portobello, which started in 1977 and was at one point, with 28 million viewers, the most watched show on Italian television.

It’s also about Giovanni Pandico (Lino Mussella), an accountant for the Camorra clan, who held a grudge against Tortora for a very specific reason.

You see, Portobello was the sort of variety show, where absolutely anything was possible, including (but definitely not limited to) goods auctioned off to the highest bidder.

While in jail the somewhat paranoid Pandico had taken to making lace doily’s, sending them to the Italian broadcaster RAI, in the hope they would be sold on the show.

When this never happened, Pandico was convinced Tortora ignored him on purpose and started to hate him.

Towards the end of the first episode, in 1983, the Comorra clan falls apart, and their leader, Raffaela Cutola (Gianfranco Gallo), who has been living like a king in prison, decides to collaborate with the government.

The loyal but unforgiving Pandico is furious and turns ‘pentito’ himself and rats out the whole organization.

And when for some reason the name of Enzo Tortora turns up in some notebook, Pandico is only happy enough to suggest Tortora as the entertainment world’s drugsdealer.

Apparently, even the show’s resident parrot was in on it!

Following this improbable reveal, Tortora is arrested, his life turned into a living hell, going to jail with real criminals and awaiting a trial with an uncertain outcome.

The 86-year old Marco Bellocchio has done a tremendous job bringing 1980’s Italy to life in a traditional but still highly cinematic way.

The veteran filmmaker has spent the last 25 years mostly chronicling recent Italian history - before this he made another series about the brutal kidnapping of industrial Aldo Moro - and I can only say he has become very good at it.

Portobello is a lavish production, with lots of extras and numerous set pieces. It also puts an interesting spin on the old maffia story, by showing how easily the life of a successful but also innocent man can be torn apart in rapid time.

And it’s also a vicious commentary on the Italian authorities, who suddenly took the words of the pentito’s as gospel and absolute truth.

Whether Tortora would ever get back on television, you can see for yourself over the coming weeks on HBO Max, as the streamer takes a ‘one episode per week’ approach, but you better believe this whole unfortunate affair left him scarred beyond belief.

Based on the first couple of episodes I would definitely recommend Portobello.

I give it four stars!