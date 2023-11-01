Voleuses (a.k.a. Wingwomen) is a fun, femme-oriented action comedy, starring a bunch of fine French actresses like Adèle Exarchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch ‘et’ Isabelle Adjani.

Directed by Laurent herself and based on a comic book, this is one of those movies that knows exactly what it wants to be and never really strays from its goal.

It’s a b…