It’s not exactly a secret that The Secret Agent is one of last year’s most lauded films. But it’s even better than I expected.

Wagner Moura is completely magnetic in this political thriller drama from Kleber Mendonça

Filho (Aquarius), that takes place in 1977 in Brazil, suffering under the same autocratic rule as portrayed in the equally brilliant though very different I’m Still Here (2024).

One of the things they have in common, though, is a leap from the past into… well, you will have to find out for yourself, I guess.

Wagner Moura, who co-starred in Alex Garland’s also excellent Civil War (2024), is a great actor who is now also a compelling lead.

Moura plays Marcelo, a former university professor and researcher on the run. We soon find out that Marcelo is perhaps not his real name, it may be part of his secret identity.

I think that’s what’s implied by the movie’s title. In this oppressive society, he may not be a real secret agent, but he has to act like one.

Marcel has to keep his identity hidden to avoid certain death.

Marcelo finds shelter in Recife, in a small community of left-leaning activists, minorities and intellectuals, led by 77-year Dona Sebastiana (Tania Maria), who takes good care of her flock.

Being in Recife also gives Marcelo the chance to reconnect with his son Fernando (Enzo Nunes), who has been staying with his grandparents, after the sudden death of Marcelo’s wife. Fernando is old enough to want to see Jaws, but too young to be allowed entrance.

Situated on the East Coast, Recife is portrayed as a beautiful but dangerous city, suffering from a lot of unsolved murders and a police department so corrupt that even reporting a crime can be a way of putting your own life at stake.

The movie actually opens with Marcelo, in his striking yellow Volkswagen Beetle, stopping for gas at a lonely gas station. The first thing he sees is a corpse lying under a newspaper, with a rock keeping the paper in its place. The next thing he notices is the horrible smell.

The owner explains that the poor bastard tried to steal fuel over the weekend and the night guard shot him - and he didn’t get up. He has contacted the police who have yet to show an interest. ‘But,’ he assures Marcelo, ‘you’re a customer, it’s got nothing to do with you.’

Pretty soon, however, a police car enters the frame. The two agents aren’t interested in the corpse either. Instead, one of them interrogates Marcelo, obviously hoping he will catch him in the act of doing something illegal, like smoking weed or even possessing a gun, so they can put him in jail or force him to pay extortion money.

It’s a superb scene that ends with Marcelo being allowed to continue his journey, even though, from that moment on, we can never be sure how things will play out.

That opening sequence, and I cannot stress this enough, sets exactly the right tone for the movie, which completely earns its 161 minutes running time.

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I don’t want to become too spoiler-ish, so trust me when I say there is a lot of stuff going on both above and under the surface, and The Secret Agent absolutely deserves to be viewed more than once.

But in short: it’s about the trials and tribulations of living in a society in which a human life is worth less than nothing.

Yes, there is violence, and sometimes a lot of it, cause there are hit men and corrupt police officers doing the kind of bad things you expect them to do in a movie that’s inspired by Martin Scorsese, though not in the pale kind of imitation way that you sometimes see.

That The Secret Agent also manages to be in love with life makes it an even more impressive achievement.

It’s full of great Brazilian music (and Chicago’s If You Leave Me Now), there are flashes of dark humor, warm scenes of friendship and solidarity, and there is even a surrealist slant to the story two thirds in that’s so imaginative that the mind actually boggles.

It’s also full of references to movies (like the aforementioned Jaws) and cinemas, so that aspect of the cinephile’s dream is also covered.

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Visually, it’s absolutely stunning to watch. The camera work is superb, and so is the editing.

In fact, the whole movie is a masterclass in filmmaking. The matching of various color schemes, for instance, is simply out of this world.

The casting of an amazing line-up of supporting characters is also incredibly well done - it was one of its four Oscar-nominations, together with Best Picture, Best International Feature Film and Best Actor for the charismatic Wagner Moura, who is incredibly worth watching in a role that will be remembered for years to come.

The Secret Agent is brilliantly made and also emotionally touching. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and dive in deep.

I give it five stars!

Note: The Secret Agent had its world premiere in Cannes, where it won various awards, including Best Actor and Best Director.

Since then it’s been released theatrically around the world. It’s available to stream through various platforms like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.