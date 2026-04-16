A Celebration of Cinema

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Alessandro Di-Girolamo's avatar
Alessandro Di-Girolamo
11h

Love your write up.

This was one of my favourite films of 2025 and I had Wagner Moura as 2nd in who I would’ve chosen for best actor. I wish it received more love and hopefully more people get to watch it now it’s on Mubi.

If you’ve not seen it I’d recommend Bacurau which is a film made by the same director.

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5 replies by Oene Kummer and others
NO MORE DYSTOPIAS //'s avatar
NO MORE DYSTOPIAS //
11h

It is so brilliant. He is so brilliant in it. This has reminded me to get back to watching the rest of Kleber Mendonça Filho’s films.

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