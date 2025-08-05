Weapons is an ambitious horror drama, written and directed by Zach Cregger (Barbarian) and starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.

It’s like this: set in some anonymous but still quite photogenic suburb in the USA, Garner plays Justine Gandy, an elementary school teacher, who one morning steps into her classroom to find 17 of her 18 pupils missing, and the only one left, Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher) doesn’t seem to know what happened either.

Camera footage shows all the missing children got out of bed and ran out of their houses at 02.17 AM in an eerie similar way, a little robotic and with their arms stretched wide like airplanes.

One month later, they remain missing, and the townspeople are still pretty upset. One of them is Archer Graff (Brolin), whose son Matthew (Luke Speakman) is among the missing.

Archer blames Justine! Or at least: that woman must know something she isn’t telling! Fear, outrage and paranoia are the themes here. But gradually Archer and Justine learn to get along and in an attempt to solve the mystery.

Still, this is no ordinary whodunnit. Zach Cregger cleverly and intriguingly shifts the focus one from character to the next and tells his story from multiple viewpoints.

The first half hour belongs to Garner, whose Justine is quite a character: a semi-alcoholic who cares deeply about the kids, but also someone who has a definite problem with boundaries. But as she’s played by Julia Garner at her best she remains absolutely fascinating.

The next fifteen minutes belong to Brolin, who is both gruff and rugged, and loves his son so much that he will do absolutely anything to get him back.

After that there are a handful of other characters to focus on, but I’ll let you find out for yourself how Cregger weaves his tangled web - there is quite a bit of Longlegs in this movie but also a fair bit of Paul Thomas Anderson - and how smartly he brings it all together for a rip-roaring final reckoning.

It’s not completely perfect, though. If a full classroom goes missing, I think both the FBI and the national press would still be there after a month, but in Weapons Justine, Archer and the other characters go about their ways uninterrupted. But okay, I’m willing to let it go.

A little more serious, I think, though still not a dealbreaker, is that when Justine and Archer finally put two and two together, it’s something that even local police (or regular people who like a bit of sleuthing) could have figured out, especially since they are not portrayed as complete morons.

Fortunately, as compensation there is a lot of stuff going on both on and under the surface to keep viewers enthralled.

The story is often wildly entertaining, and all the actors (including stalwarts like Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams and Tony Huss) get their chance to shine, while visually it’s so rich that I can guarantee you that you will want to see this one on the big screen.

And yes, the central mystery is genuinely creepy, and even if towards the end of the movie Weapons definitely veers more and more into horror comedy territory, it’s also pretty gory and still not really for the faint of heart.

I give it four stars!

Note: Weapons is released this week in most of the world.

FREAKIER FRIDAY (Nisha Ganatra, 2025)

Freakier Friday is the somewhat disappointing follow-up to the beloved Freaky Friday from 2003, even though it brings back both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the leading roles.

I got a distinct feeling of ‘biting off more than you can chew’ from this sequel, as the two older stars are joined by two younger ones, which from the outset makes the film feel more crowded, noisier and eventually more annoying (but not a lot freakier, natch.)

Rising star Julia Butters (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) plays Harper, daughter to Logan’s single mother Anna Coleman, while Sophia Hammons is Lily, the daughter of recently widowed father Eric Reyes (Manny Jacinto), who happens to be from Britain as well as being Anna’s new love interest.

Stuck together at school in LA, the rough and ready Harper and the more sophisticated Lily don’t get along at all - but in a way that’s more suggested than felt - so when Anna and Eric plan to get married, the two teenagers are terrified they will have to spend even more time together.

Perhaps they need a lesson so they will understand the importance of love and family? This is, after all, a Disney movie…

So after a lackluster first twenty minutes - imagine the stuff of bland Disney Channel movies where a (massive) food fight is considered a thing - the famous ‘body swap’ device is introduced.

Harper swaps with her mother Anna, while Lily for some reason swaps with Harper’s grandmother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis). This at least gives the latter something to do besides interfering with Anna’s life. Who after living the rockstar life with her band Pink Slip is now the manager of talented singer Ella (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Anyway, after some body swap hysterics, followed by some deliberations, the foursome come to the conclusion that the best way to break the spell is to call off the wedding.

But instead of just talking to Eric and explaining what happened - he is such a nice guy he probably would have understood regardless of how far fetched their story sounds - the four of them try and find a way to sabotage events like the rehearsal dinner - in an attempt to make a frustrated Eric call the whole thing off.

You may argue that a comedy like this needs shenanigans like that, and you may even have a point, and yes, I tried my best to go along with it, but in the end I found Freakier Friday to be a rather frustrating affair.

For me a movie that simply focused (more) on the characters that Lohan and Butters play, would have been enough, because they are very compatible as mother and daughter and have great chemistry.

Of course there have been more Freaky Friday movies than the two I’ve mentioned - the first one from 1973 even starred a young Jodie Foster and there’s been a few tv-adaptations too - so I understand the desire of director Nisha Ganatra and writers Jordan Weiss and Elyse Hollander to do something different with the novel by Mary Rodgers, which was originally published in 1972.

But to me the whole concept of this new iteration just feels a little bit forced. There are some funny moments and also some callbacks to the Mark Waters movie (as if we need more callbacks) but at some point I decided that this movie - in sharp contrast to the 2003 one - just wasn’t for me.

I give it 2 1/2 stars.

Note: Freakier Friday is released this week in most territories.