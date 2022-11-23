Wednesday (Netflix series, 2022)
Wednesday is an offbeat teen horror comedy set in a Harry Potter-like boarding school.
There’s much to like about the first couple of episodes of the Wednesday (Addams) series.
First of all, it is part of the Addams Family universe, which by itself is a plus in my book.
Four episodes of this spin-off series where directed by Tim Burton, whose unique visua…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.