Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

Long regarded as one of cinema’s ultimate also-rans, time has been remarkably kind to Who’ll Stop The Rain. Director Karel Reisz’s weird, wonderful journey through the American wasteland, brought the fallout of the Vietnam War straight back to the home front.

When Who’ll Stop The Rain premiered in the late summer of 1978, Hollywood was in the middle of its first major cinematic wave addressing the psychological wounds of Vietnam.

The Deer Hunter and Coming Home were both seen as high-minded emotional dramas, not just focused on home-front trauma and healing, but also about moral accountability.

Coming Home earned eight Academy Award nominations (winning Best Actor for Jon Voight and Best Actress for Jane Fonda), while The Deer Hunter became an unstoppable cultural event, sweeping five Oscars, including Best Picture. The far more cynical Who’ll Stop The Rain was, for its sins, left completely empty-handed.

Adapted by Judith Rascoe from Robert Stone’s National Book Award-winning novel Dog Soldiers, the film was given a more commercial title named after the famous Creedence Clearwater Revival track (which features heavily on the soundtrack).

It is also the film that elevated Nick Nolte from a well-known television actor into a bona fide movie star, outshining co-stars Tuesday Weld and Michael Moriarty in virtually every scene.

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Moriarty plays John Converse, a disillusioned foreign correspondent who loses his moral compass after witnessing the war up close. Desperate to have something to show for his suffering, he enlists his old Marine buddy Ray Hicks (Nolte) to smuggle two kilograms of pure heroin from Vietnam to California, where Converse’s pill-popping wife, Marge (Weld), is supposed to pay Hicks his cut.



When this harebrained scheme collapses due to a trio of ruthless (and also corrupt) federal agents, Hicks realizes he has been set up. He grabs Marge and the stash, embarking on a desperate road trip from the fringes of Hollywood to a standoff at a desert hideaway in New Mexico.

I guess it’s the supporting characters that make the movie feel somewhat asymmetrical. Weld’s role was toned down from the book to make her more sympathetic, leaving her with little more than cheap histrionics to play with, while Moriarty goes to the opposite extreme, becoming completely passive after being taken hostage by the antagonists, led by the perfidious Antheil (Anthony Zerbe).

Yet Nolte commands the screen. Blending raw intensity with effortless charisma, his performance alone elevates the film into essential viewing.

Czech-born filmmaker Karel Reisz (1926–2002) was a pivotal figure of the British New Wave and the kitchen sink realism movement of the late 1950s and 1960s. Reisz arrived in England at age 12 as a Jewish refugee via Nicholas Winton’s Kindertransport, an act of heroism immortalized in the film One Life (2023), starring Anthony Hopkins.



After working as a film critic and documentary filmmaker, Reisz made an impressive feature debut with Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960), bringing unvarnished working-class life to the screen. When he transitioned to international cinema in the 1970s and ‘80s, Reisz brought that same keen eye for psychological friction and outsider alienation to American projects like The Gambler (1974), Who’ll Stop The Rain, and the Oscar-nominated drama The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981).

In Who’ll Stop The Rain, Reisz masterfully fuses elements of the Vietnam war drama, crime thriller, neo-noir and Western into a dark character study. Though occasionally uneven, the film sticks to its guns with an ending that lands with enormous emotional force, feeling far more modern today than it did upon its initial release.



Where The Deer Hunter and Coming Home offered audiences tragic yet deeply empathetic figures seeking redemption, Reisz’s film offered no such comfort. I like to think that bleak and nihilistic vision of post-Vietnam America was simply too raw and cynical for 1978 audiences. But at the same time that unsparing honesty is precisely why it remains a potent and timeless artifact of New Hollywood cinema.



I give it four stars!



Note: Who’ll Stop The Rain is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Bonus review:

CLASSIC MOVIE: SHADOW OF A DOUBT (Alfred Hitchcock, 1943)

Alfred Hitchcock is, of course, known as the Master of Suspense, but did you realize that with the magnificent Shadow of a Doubt (1943) he also made a fine version of the Young Adult thriller?

I was lucky enough to catch this wonderful movie on the big screen in January 2025. After that I couldn’t help thinking how great Joseph Cotten and Teresa Wright are as the uncle and niece who are both named Charlie, but who, despite everything they have in common, slowly lose faith in one another until they reach the point where they become (mortal) enemies.

Hitchcock-movies are often interconnected, which is why we call him an Auteur, and a brilliant one at that. Like Suspicion (1941), Shadow of a Doubt is about starting to suspect a loved one and like Strangers on a Train (1951) it’s about Doubles who could have been Twins but end up as Opposites.

It’s like this: Uncle Charles ‘Charlie’ Oakley (Cotten) has to leave Philadelphia because the police seem to be on his trail. So he makes for the idyllic town of Santa Rosa, California, where his favorite niece Charlie Newton (Wright) lives with her family: good humored banker father Joseph (Henry Travers), caring and sentimental mother Emma (Patricia Collinge), little sister Ann (Edna May Wonacott) and even smaller brother Roger (Charles Bates). There is also family friend Herbie (Hume Cronyn), who like Joseph is an avid reader of crime stories, always thinking about how to plan a perfect murder.

It’s here where uncle Charlie wants to lay low, til the hullabaloo blows over, meanwhile putting a large amount of money into a local bank account. Charlie is loaded, and he doesn’t mind anyone knowing about it either, but where does his money come from?

Teenage Charlie becomes suspicious when her uncle destroys a news paper. Was there something in it she isn’t supposed to read? This is how it stars and this is, for me, what the movie is about: a teenage girl slowly but surely losing faith in the adult male she feels closest to in spirit, and then bearing witness to his downfall.

Written by Thornton Wilder (Our Town), Sally Benson and Hitch’s wife Alma Reville, Shadow of a Doubt definitely has some feminist touches. What stops it from becoming a truly feminist movie, is that in the end young Charlie replaces uncle Charlie as a role model with Jack Graham (Macdonald Carey), who is one of the policemen investigating the case, and who becomes so infatuated with young Charlie that he eventually proposes marriage. I’m sure if there was another remake of this movie that part would be written a little differently.

The movie is at its brilliant best when the two Charlies lock horns and the truth is revealed in some wonderful dialogue scenes - the movie has some extremely cynical one liners - and a point of no return is reached, and both protagonist and antagonist come to terms with the fact that their view of each other has changed for good. Or rather: for bad and for worse.

Even though most of the movie is told from young Charlie’s perspective, you do feel for uncle Charlie as well. He is a charming sociopath and we notice that for most of his life he has adored his younger namesake - the fact that she is named after her is of course a wonderful thing for someone with narcissistic tendencies - with something approaching genuine feeling. Until he understands that she has become dangerous to him and he has to get rid of her.

From that point onwards the psychological drama plays out like a slightly more conventional young woman-in-peril thriller, but it’s the Shadow of a Doubt about those final twists and turns that still kept me on the edge of my seat.

Apart from all this high drama, the movie has all those glorious Hitchcock trademarks: the superb black and white photography, the genius of camera placing and movement, the impeccable production design, art direction and costumes, the fluent editing, the mood setting and enhancing music and of course, the marvelous acting by the whole cast.

It’s worth noting that Hitch has often said Shadow of a Doubt is his own personal favorite. So see it, preferably on the big screen, if you ever get the chance.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Shadow of a Doubt is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video.