With the action drama William Tell British director Nick Hamm desperately tries to breathe new life into an old European folk tale. At times he (almost) succeeds.

All I knew about the Swiss folk hero (who may or may not have lived) before seeing the movie is that, yes, he’s the guy who shot the apple from his son’s head with his crossbow.

So it doesn’t really come as a surprise that the movie opens on this scene, before going back in time a couple of days, and then returning to it around mid-point.

And then, director Nick Hamm really makes a meal out of it, with a sequence that lasts for some twenty minutes, shooting from all angles and giving everyone and anyone in the cast something to do.

It’s a highlight in a movie that too often feels like it’s not really unique enough to stand completely on its own. That’s not to say that it’s bad. The spectacle scenes are pretty good. The mountains and valleys look fine. And the actors absolutely give it their all, delivering their suitably dramatic lines with a cod-Shakespearean flavor.

So if you like a mixture of Braveheart and Robin Hood (basically whichever version of the British folk tale you like, there have been so many), you will probably have a good enough time.

For myself, I’m not quite sure if (European) cinema needs these kind of generic epics, I’m sure you could make a more intimate movie with similar themes - the struggle for freedom and the pain and suffering to achieve it, not to speak of the cost - that has greater resonance, but at least the 45 million dollars budget landed on the screen.

Come to think of it, I’m also not quite sure if there is a European / worldwide audience for a movie set in 14th Century Switzerland in which the Swiss (led by former Crusader-turned-pacifist William Tell) fight the House of Habsburg Austrians, with a Danish actor (Claes Bang) in the lead and British actors like Ben Kingsley, Connor Swindells, Emily Beecham and Ellie Bamber playing various Austrian and Swiss characters.

As I said, the movie - a coproduction between the UK, Switzerland and Italy - has its moments, but in the end it too often feels like what we usually refer to as a Euro pudding.

I give it 2 1/2 stars.

Note: William Tell premiered last year in Toronto. Since then it has been released in the UK and Ireland. This week it is released in The Netherlands, with Norway and Sweden to follow in March.