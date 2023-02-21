Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023)
I’m a scaredy cat, so of course I went to see Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. I mean, a horror film about Pooh Bear, how scary could that be?
Before we get into that, first things first. I welcome the idea of a Pooh movie that has nothing to do with Disney. Not because I hate Disney, but because a lot its characters are now only known because of their …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.