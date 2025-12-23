Based on the eponymous novel by Elisa Shua Dusapin and directed by Koya Kamura, Winter in Sokcho paints a vivid portrait of a young French-Korean woman caught between the tides of different cultures.

Sooha is her name and she is played very convincingly by the hitherto unknown Bella Kim in which is bound to be a star making performance.

At the beginning of this lovely looking movie, that is engaging enough but for me felt a bit too leisurely paced to be truly engrossing, Sooha has returned from her university studies in Seoul to her hometown Sokchi, in the North of South-Korea.

In this snowy seaside town she will work in the guesthouse of grumpy old Mr. Park (Ryu Tae-ho), while also spending time with her model boyfriend Joon-ho (Gong Do-yu) and her mother (Park Mi-hyeon), who loves to cook the most delicious dishes but with whom she also enjoys an at times testy relationship.

We learn that Sooha’s father is French, but that he left Korea before she was born and she doesn’t know much more about him than that.

Maybe that’s why Sooha has always felt a little different. Her face is also longer than usual in Korea, maybe that’s why both Joon-ho and her mother want her to think about cosmetic surgery.

Joon-oh is pretty adamant, he believes you can only make it if you look the right way, but Sooha isn’t interested, and maybe she isn’t all that interested in their relationship either.

Sooha’s existence perks up, however, when a quasi-mysterious guest from France arrives at the guesthouse. No, this Yan Kerrand (Roschdy Zem, excellent) is not her father, but since at first he is a bit rude to her, he does annoy her just enough to look him up on the internet.

Yan turns out to be a writer of gothic novels of international repute - and he has come to Sokcho to find inspiration for his next book.

Inspiration, or perhaps a muze. Just like Sooha is looking for someone to look up to. Who can make her dream bigger than the dreams she has resigned herself to.

‘Why do you work in tourism?’, Yan casually asks her during one of their walks together. ‘In Korea we all do,’ she replies meekly.

So Sooha becomes Yan’s unpaid research assistant and takes him to the demilitarized zone that splits North and South Korea in two, a country of similar yet completely different halves, and also a metaphor for the movie as a whole.

Yes, Yan is from France, but he doesn’t talk about it much, and seems to rather be somewhere else, which intrigues Sooha even more.

Sooha also spies on him at night, when Yan is creating his art. It’s an unequal relationship and Sooha is bound to be disappointed, as artists like Yan tend to take affection but only give back through the work they create.

But then again, the movie’s central conflict isn’t really between them. The real battle takes place inside Sooha herself. Who is she? Why is she here? What does she want to be?

Not all these questions are answered, but the journey through these wintry surroundings is fascinating enough.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: After its world premiere in Toronto, the movie travelled the festival circuit, as well being theatrically released in various countries around the globe. In some regions it’s available through platforms like MUBI, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. In The Netherlands it has some theatrical previews this week, before its official release on January 8, 2026.