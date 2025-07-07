Wishing On A Star offers up a charming and entertaining mix of documentary and drama, with a fascinating story about an Italian astrologer who sends her clients on a possibly life changing (and affirming) birthday trip.

This astrologer, Luciana de Leonia, is quite a character. As Czech director Peter Kerekes has stated: ‘I don’t believe in astrology, but I do believe in Luciana.’ And it didn’t take long before I started to see what he meant.

Luciana is not simply an astrologer, she’s also and perhaps even more a counselor. The (mostly quite regular) people who come to visit her in her country house outside Udinese, have in common that they are all looking for a new outlook on life.

And a journey to a new location may be just the ticket, even if, in one instant, a person decides to stay home and simply recreates Alaska in her living room. When it comes to a kind of spiritual rebirth, it is, after all, the thought that counts.

According to Luciana, most people who come to visit her, wish for either love or money, but Kerekes zooms in on the most interesting stories. Family dynamics often play a large part. Quite often the featured characters are people who have trouble standing up for themselves, enough to make their own life choices, and not have them dictated to by others.

After visiting Luciana and going on a trip there are usually two possible outcomes: the person either feels changed and/or has become more accepting (or forgiving) of his or her situation. Either outcome could be considered a win.

Some relations are complicated: there are the identical twins Adriana and Giuliana, who have a complicated relationship. Adriana (the oldest by a couple of minutes) wants her younger sibling to happy, which in her world view means that Giuliana should fall in love and have a baby, that Adriana (who doesn’t want to procreate) will then raise. Thing is: Giuliana doesn’t want to fall in love either. In the end they are sent to Beirut, and the result turns out to be quite productive.

There is also the more straightforward story of the single, middle aged, male undertaker, who still lives with his dominating mother, who nevertheless wants to see her son get married before she dies. He is sent to Brazil, but before he can go he has to find a replacement, who turns out to be female. It doesn’t quite end in the way you expect, but those kind of twists keep the movie feeling fresh.

As said, Wishing On A Star, is the new movie by Peter Kerekes, whose previous docu 107 Mothers (2021) followed the real-life stories of 107 mothers in the Odesa prison in Ukraine. It won the best screenplay award of the Horizons section at the Venice Film Festival.

Last year, Wishing On A Star premiered both in Venice and Toronto, and now it’s slowly making its way across the globe. It’s the kind of (potentially obscure) movie that if you find it, you’ll be quite happy to have watched it.

Kerekes doesn’t really question Luciana’s methods, who chooses her clients’ destinations based on a science that isn’t really explained, except that the stars have to be aligned in a certain way. It didn’t stop me from enjoying the movie.

What I really liked is how the movie is written (by Kerekes and Erica Barbiani) and directed: on the one hand it feels like a doc, but at the same time most of the scenes are so carefully constructed that it also feels like well rehearsed fiction. It probably helps that the actors are Italian, and they all seem to have the gift of dramatic expression.

Also, there is one scene in particular, where one of the characters is arrested by the police and taken away in a police car that surely must have been recreated for the purpose of the movie.

Wishing On A Star begins and ends with Luciana herself, who is also looking for a change of location and dreams of going back to the place where she was born: Naples.

It’s a fitting end to a movie that is funny, melancholic and, above all, heartwarming.

I give it four stars!

Note: Wishing On A Star is still playing the festival circuit. It opens theatrically this week in The Netherlands, and next month in Taipei.