Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi embark on a big, bold, tragically beautiful journey as star-crossed lovers in Emerald Fennell’s highly charged adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic Gothic romance novel Wuthering Heights.

It’s been a while since I read the novel, but batting from memory I would say that Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Saltburn) has reduced the number of characters to a bare minimum, with ‘Heathcliff is white this time’ probably the most radical departure from previous versions.

Fennell also cut numerous story strands, but in doing so enhanced the cinematic effect, which is of course the most important quality when you’re making a movie.

Set in the late 18th Century in the West Yorkshire moors, the story still concerns the fate of two families, the struggling Earnshaws of the Wuthering Heights estate and the very rich Lintons of Thrushcross Grange.

But to get things going, it all starts with the public hanging of an anonymous person, which immediately gives Fennell the chance to combine death and sex with each other, as the poor bastard choking to death gets hard while doing so.

Young Cathy Earnshaw (Charlotte Mellington) finds it all strangely arousing, but after she’s been told by her equally young companion Nelly (Vy Nguyen) what he was executed for, she bursts into tears, as you know, men are such bastards.

(We never get to hear what he did, but to relieve our minds we’ll just assume he was some sexual serial killer, you know, the lowest of the lowest).

Cathy’s father, Mr. Earnshaw (Martin Clunes) is a bully, who doesn’t care for women, but when one night he brings home a homeless young boy - played by Owen Cooper from Adolescence - to adopt, he is suddenly the best dad in the world, as Cathy gets to call him Heathcliff and he becomes her pet.

Everything I describe is presented quite bluntly and after the first twenty minutes I wasn’t sure if going after Emily Brontë with a sledgehammer was going to work.

But you know what, the backbone of Wuthering Heights is so strong it just cannot be killed, and after Cathy and Heathcliff transform into their adult selves, and played by the gorgeous Robbie and Elordi, things get a lot better.

I don’t want to spoil too much, but yes, on the one hand Cathy and Heathcliff are absolutely meant to be together - and from time to time they absolutely are - but, no, not in the happy ever after way.

They betray each other, marry other people and manipulate like crazy to thwart each other.

They are thoroughly toxic and in this high art period drama they both pay a heavy price.

Apart from the leads, who both exude the kind of movie star wattage we used to take for granted in the days of yore, there is superfine support from the likes of Shazad Latif (as Cathy’s husband Edgar Linton), Alison Oliver (as Edgar’s sister Isabelle) and Hong Chau, who as the older Nelly gets to play a crucial part in the plot of the movie.

Other highlights include the glorious production design by Suzie Davies and costumes by Jacqueline Duran, and the luminous cinematography by Linus Sandgren, who has some breathtaking shots that will be remembered for some time to come.

To add to all that, there is an evocative score by Anthony Willis and some great new songs by Charli XCX.

Whether or not this imagination of Wuthering Heights will become a classic, remains to be seen, but it’s very entertaining in a ‘right here, right now’ kind of way.

And (even if that’s not the most important thing when reviewing a film) as a February event movie it will probably deliver an above average box office performance, which in its own way will help keep cinema(s) alive.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Wuthering Heights is released this week in most parts of the world.