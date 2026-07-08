Dear film friends,



Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!



With the live action remake of the first animated Moana movie about to hit theaters, and my review further down the page, I thought it might be fun, as a European, to explain once and for all why the movie is called Vaiana in most European countries.

The answer is simple: there is a Spanish perfume brand called Moana, which is sold all over Europe, that basically forced Disney to find another name for both its main character and the movie as a whole: Vaiana.



With one notable exception: In Italy, the character was named Vaiana but the movie was retitled Oceania. Why, you may ask?

Well, there used to be a famous Italian adult film actress called Moana Pozzi and Disney’s marketing analysis showed that when people went on the internet to search for either Moana or Vaiana adult content would immediately pop up, so Oceania worked better for the family friendly behemoth.

But getting back to Moana vs Vaiana, I was curious what both words meant, so I was happy to find out that according to my research: ‘Both names are rooted in traditional Polynesian languages and directly reflect the film’s oceanic theme.’

Moana means ‘ocean’ or ‘deep sea’ in Maori, Hawaiian, and several other Polynesian languages. It represents the vast, open water that calls to the main character.

On the other hand Vaiana is a blend of two Polynesian words: Vai (which means water) and Ana (which means cave). Together, the name translates to ‘water from the cave’ or ‘water cave.’

Now, on to the movie! After the massive global succes of the two animated movies Disney could have gone on to make a third, but instead they have gone the live-action route.

Even if it’s the kind of live action that comes with a ton of computer generated imagery, which at times makes it seem like we’re watching an animated movie anyway.

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Directed by Thomas Kail, from a screenplay by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, the story mirrors that of the first movie and follows a spirited teenager called Moana/Vaiana (Catherine Laga’aia) from the island of Motunui.

Chosen by the ocean, she does the forbidden thing and sails past her island’s barrier reef on a good, old fashioned quest to save her people.

To stop the contamination that is poisoning her home, she must track down the exiled, shapeshifting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), help him reclaim his magical fishhook, and restore the stolen heart of the island goddess Te Fiti, so that everything will have a chance to turn to normal again.

The duo not only have to face monsters that are rolling in the deep, but also a fierce army of coconut-armored pirates called Kakamora, as well as the wrath of lava demon Te Kā.

In doing so, the film embraces both Polynesian mythology and the bond between family and nature, which makes sense as this is still very much a Disney movie.

To this end the filmmakers used authentic Pacific landscapes, shooting across various coastal locations in Hawaii, and boy, do they at times make the movie look gorgeous! But they also filmed in a studio lot in Atlanta and those parts look somewhat more generic.

When it comes to the acting department, seventeen year old Laga’aia, an Australian actress of Samoan descent, makes a fine feature film debut as the movie’s heroine, with a little help from Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the character in the animated films and served as Laga’aia’s coach on the movie.

Dwayne Johnson, who already voiced the character of demigod Maui in the animated films, returns as a charming tattooed version of his animated self, with quite a luxurious, lovely hairdo glued to his big bald head.

In the support cast we find John Tui, who plays Chief Tui, not only the island’s leader but also, and more importantly, Vaiana’s dad, who loves his daughter very much but basically disagrees with everything she wants to do. There is also Frankie Adams, who plays Moana’s supportive mother Sina while Rena Owen plays the mysterious Gramma Tala, who knows a lot about the tribe’s past.

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Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda returned to work on the music with Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, while he also contributed a spirited new song called Along The Way.

The decidedly middle of the road song material is catchy and kitschy enough and director Thomas Kail (known for Broadway’s Hamilton) lets both his stars sing their pretty little hearts out, while the writers deliver enough witty jokes and dialogue to keep the movie humming along nicely.

Obviously, there will be a massive audience for this movie. I’m not really part of that target audience, but I was kinda happy to just let this movie wash over me, likes the waves on the beach, even when the sky grew darker as the movie progressed.

For Vaiana it’s a coming of age story, for Maui it’s almost like a sword & sandals fantasy epic that must have reminded Johnson of some of his earlier movie days when he was still primarily known as The Rock.

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There’s even a little horror when Te Kā finally comes to life in furious fiery fashion. That part may be a little spooky for the younger ones, but then again, they grow up so fast these days, don’t they? Especially when it comes to horror, so they will probably be fine.

I must admit I never really connected with the animated movies, so I’m fine with the arrival of this live-action remake. Still, I can imagine that for people who really dug the animated films, this version may seem unnecessary.

Then again, you can’t please everyone all the time, and you just have to take my word for it that, at least most of the time, I really enjoyed what I saw.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: The movie is released this week almost all over the world, one of the notable exceptions being Italy, where Oceania isn’t released until August 19. Go figure that…