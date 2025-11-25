Zootropolis 2 is the highly enjoyable sequel to the billion dollar grossing first movie, which also happened to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

I quite enjoyed the first Zootopia (as it is called in the United States), I guess as much as I enjoyed this new one.

The surprise of the new may be gone, but nine years between the two comic action adventures is a long enough gap to get reacquainted with bunny rabbit cop Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her foxy partner Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).

The movie, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard from a script by Bush, takes off where the first movie ended.

After their initial success of catching the baddie, Hopps & Wilde are the talk of the town, but when their next mission goes terribly wrong they are not exactly the pride of the police force anymore.

In fact, they are relegated to a psychological analysis course called Partners in Crisis, to work on their relationship and really get to know each other, so they can accept their differences, which is actually one of the main themes of the story.

But for the rabbit & the fox this just won’t do. Pretty soon they are involved in a case that’s much bigger than anything they’ve done before.

It involves both the richest family in town, The Lynxley’s, but also a reptile called Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), which is unusual because there haven’t been any snakes in town for at least one hundred years. (While the first movie featured only mammals, this one also features birds, marine animals, primates and amphibians)

Thematically speaking, the Zootropolis / Zootopia movies have always been against racism and pro equality, inclusivity and diversity, but this one is more openly political than the first one.

I would almost go as far as to call it the One Battle After Another of animated movies, and for me that’s enough to overlook some of its minor flaws.

Hopps & Wilde have excellent chemistry most of the time, but it must be said that after a while their almost continuous bickering also gets a little repetitive, and the movie actually perks up when they get separated halfway through the second act.

And also, at 108 minutes, the movie errs a bit on the side on longevity, as it goes from a drawn-out climax (set funnily enough at the Burning Mammal Festival) to a longish feeling ending, where the main players finally get to vent their feelings for each other, even though to us they have always been crystal clear. Oh, well…

For the most part, though, this is a beautifully animated movie, that combines quirky humor with brilliantly directed action scenes and a political soundness that can only be applauded.

Franchise stalwarts like Idris Elba (as Chief Bogo), Alan Tudyk (in various smaller roles) and Shakira (as singer Gazelle), who also contributes a catchy new song, reprise their roles in welcome ways.

The Lynxley family - basically the white elite of this movie - offer David Strathairn (as overbearing father Milton) and Andy Samberg (as unhappy son Pawbert) the chance to shine.

While Fortune Feimster steals practically every scene she’s in - and that’s quite a few - as a beaver called Nibbles Maplestick, who knows everything there is to know about snakes and other forms of reptiles.

Zootropolis 2 is a movie that features all kinds of lovingly drawn anthropomorphic characters to shape a movie that all creatures great and small will enjoy.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: Zootropolis 2 / Zootopia 2 is released this week in most countries around the world.

From the Archive (for paid subscribers):

If you like apes, you’ve come to the right place. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the excellent fourth entry in the Reboot series that began in 2011 with the (also terrific) Rise of The Planet of the Apes.

Quality has been key throughout the whole reboot series and I’m happy to report that, even though the franchise may never be King of the Mountain commercially it continues to justify itself in an artistic way. Which is as it should be.

As it is never explicitly specified, Kingdom (as I will now call it) takes place either several generations or hundreds of years after the events that took place in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and the conclusion of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

That’s fine either way, as humankind has long been reduced to living in the shadows, with apes (chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, orangutans, there’s even some mention of gibbons) being the dominant species and living the monkey version of the good life on an earth that has grown more and more to look like a proper jungle. Finally, everything has gone green again!

It is grimly ironic how, considering the state we are currently in, humanity is constantly referred to as a thing of the past, in a ‘they had their chance and blew it’ kind of way.

In this setting, there’s a new king, who goes by the name of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) who is suffering from delusions of grandeur and sees himself as the worthy successor of the original Caesar (Andy Serkis), who like Moses brought the apes together and led them to the promised land.

Proximus however, is a bit of a dick, as he begins to enslave other ape groups in an attempt to find human technology, which he believes will make him immortal.

Proximus makes the mistake of making an enemy out of a young ape called Noa (Owen Teague), by taking his clan prisoner, including his girlie Soona (Lydia Peckham) and his best friend Anaya (Travis Jeffery), and leading them away to an unknown destination.

Left behind by Proximus, Noa promises his dead father to find his family and bring them back. Along the way Noa meets an older orangutan called Raka (Peter Macon), who has aspirations of being a teacher - their conversations soon turn Yoda. He also makes the aquaintance of a young Echo (= feral human) called Mae (Freya Allen), who apparently smells pretty bad but still becomes a big part of his plans to thwart Proximus, even while it is pretty clear that Mae has an agenda of her own.

Written by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), Kingdom once again uses state of the art technology to make both the Planet and the Apes come to life in the most convincing way possible.

As has been true since the very first Planet Of The Apes (1968, based on the original novel by Pierre Boulle, who himself was influenced by even older adventure stories like Gulliver’s Travels), Kingdom tackles important issues of class, race, (animal) rights and (human) nature, while this science fiction action adventure also delivers the spectacle scenes that are essential to any modern day blockbuster.

That it does so in a highly cinematic way - Ball and his cinematographer Gyula Pados - really know how to make full use of the big screen - only adds to the allure. They also know their classics, as shown by one climactic scene that echoes The Birds by Alfred Hitchcock.

I’m not always a fan of franchise filmmaking, but when it is done right, it can serve as a communal experience and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes provides just that in a time that theaters desperately need more of your butts in their precious seats.

For me Kingdom is up there with Dune 2 and Guardians 3 as a piece of bravura filmmaking in the disguise of a franchise picture.

I give it an 8 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is on Disney+. The movie is also available through various other streaming platforms like Google Play Films, Rakuten TV and Apple TV.