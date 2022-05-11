A Celebration of Cinema

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema

Reviews of movies and (the first two episodes of) series

People

Oene Kummer

@oenek
I go to the movies. Or watch them at home. And write reviews. Have made a handful of short films myself. Editor-in-Chief of Plot Magazine.
© 2025 Oene Kummer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture