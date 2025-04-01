A Celebration of Cinema
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Strangers: Chapter One (Renny Harlin, 2024)
It is true that The Strangers: Chapter One is a terrible horror thriller.
11 hrs ago
•
Oene Kummer
2
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
The Strangers: Chapter One (Renny Harlin, 2024)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
Holland (Mimi Cave, Prime Video, 2025) & Delicious (Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Netflix, 2025)
Nicole Kidman goes Dutch again after working with Halina Reijn on Babygirl.
Mar 28
•
Oene Kummer
7
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Holland (Mimi Cave, Prime Video, 2025) & Delicious (Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Netflix, 2025)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
An Unfinished Film (Lou Ye, 2024) & Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki, 2023)
An Unfinished Film is a fascinating COVID-19 drama by the Chinese master Lou Ye, which had its world premiere in Cannes last year.
Mar 27
•
Oene Kummer
3
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
An Unfinished Film (Lou Ye, 2024) & Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki, 2023)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Maria (Pablo Larrain, 2024)
With Maria, his excellent movie about opera singer Maria Callas, writer and director Pablo Larrain concludes his trilogy of magnificent women from the…
Mar 24
•
Oene Kummer
4
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Maria (Pablo Larrain, 2024)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
The Residence (Netflix series, 2025)
It’s Knives Out at the White House, when an quirky female detective gets on the case in the entertaining murder mystery The Residence.
Mar 20
•
Oene Kummer
7
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
The Residence (Netflix series, 2025)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Most Precious of Cargoes (Michel Hazanavicius, 2024)
The Most Precious of Cargoes is a lovely, dark and deep animated feature by Michel Hazanavicius, who adapted the short novel by Jean-Claude Grumberg.
Mar 18
•
Oene Kummer
8
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
The Most Precious of Cargoes (Michel Hazanavicius, 2024)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Adolescence (Philip Barantini, Netflix series, 2025) & One Of Them Days (Lawrence Lamont, theaters, 2025)
Adolescence is a daring new Netflix series, in which all four episodes are filmed in one continuous shot, about a teenage boy who may (or may not) have…
Mar 13
•
Oene Kummer
8
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Adolescence (Philip Barantini, Netflix series, 2025) & One Of Them Days (Lawrence Lamont, theaters, 2025)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Modern Classic: Rimini (Ulrich Seidl, 2022)
Rimini is perhaps the most accessible film that Ulrich Seidl has ever made.
Mar 10
•
Oene Kummer
6
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Modern Classic: Rimini (Ulrich Seidl, 2022)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Delicious (Netflix)/ Mickey 17 (Theaters) & Just One Look (Netflix)
Delicious is a tasty horror comedy that takes the central idea of ‘eat the rich’ to its logical extreme.
Mar 5
•
Oene Kummer
3
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Delicious (Netflix)/ Mickey 17 (Theaters) & Just One Look (Netflix)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Fiore Mio (Paolo Cognetti, 2024) & The Eight Mountains (Felix van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, 2022)
Fiore Mio (or A Flower of Mine) is a rather sweet natured documentary about Italy’s Mount Rosa by Paolo Cognetti.
Mar 3
•
Oene Kummer
4
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Fiore Mio (Paolo Cognetti, 2024) & The Eight Mountains (Felix van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, 2022)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
February 2025
Toxic Town (Netflix series, 2025)
Toxic Town is a fact based, hard hitting British drama about the dumping of toxic waste in the Northamptonshire town of Corby.
Feb 27
•
Oene Kummer
4
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Toxic Town (Netflix series, 2025)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Last Breath (Alex Parkinson, 2025)
Last Breath is a British survival drama, that tells the remarkable story of commercial diver Chris Lemons.
Feb 24
•
Oene Kummer
3
Share this post
A Celebration of Cinema
Last Breath (Alex Parkinson, 2025)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Oene Kummer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts