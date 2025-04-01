A Celebration of Cinema

March 2025

Holland (Mimi Cave, Prime Video, 2025) & Delicious (Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Netflix, 2025)
Nicole Kidman goes Dutch again after working with Halina Reijn on Babygirl.
  
Oene Kummer
An Unfinished Film (Lou Ye, 2024) & Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki, 2023)
An Unfinished Film is a fascinating COVID-19 drama by the Chinese master Lou Ye, which had its world premiere in Cannes last year.
  
Oene Kummer
Maria (Pablo Larrain, 2024)
With Maria, his excellent movie about opera singer Maria Callas, writer and director Pablo Larrain concludes his trilogy of magnificent women from the…
  
Oene Kummer
3
The Residence (Netflix series, 2025)
It’s Knives Out at the White House, when an quirky female detective gets on the case in the entertaining murder mystery The Residence.
  
Oene Kummer
The Most Precious of Cargoes (Michel Hazanavicius, 2024)
The Most Precious of Cargoes is a lovely, dark and deep animated feature by Michel Hazanavicius, who adapted the short novel by Jean-Claude Grumberg.
  
Oene Kummer
2
Adolescence (Philip Barantini, Netflix series, 2025) & One Of Them Days (Lawrence Lamont, theaters, 2025)
Adolescence is a daring new Netflix series, in which all four episodes are filmed in one continuous shot, about a teenage boy who may (or may not) have…
  
Oene Kummer
5
Modern Classic: Rimini (Ulrich Seidl, 2022)
Rimini is perhaps the most accessible film that Ulrich Seidl has ever made.
  
Oene Kummer
Delicious (Netflix)/ Mickey 17 (Theaters) & Just One Look (Netflix)
Delicious is a tasty horror comedy that takes the central idea of ‘eat the rich’ to its logical extreme.
  
Oene Kummer
Fiore Mio (Paolo Cognetti, 2024) & The Eight Mountains (Felix van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, 2022)
Fiore Mio (or A Flower of Mine) is a rather sweet natured documentary about Italy’s Mount Rosa by Paolo Cognetti.
  
Oene Kummer
4

February 2025

